FC Barcelona presents Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in society

Despite being 32 years old and having had some discipline problems in recent months, a fact that cost him the Arsenal captaincy bracelet, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to show that he still has a lot of football in his boots. After passing through the 4 main leagues, FC Barcelona becomes the 5th league in which the Gabonese will play.

Follow after this ad

Capable of playing both up front and off the side, Xavi has a very good option with the Gabonese to play in space, thus conditioning the defense not to press so high. Aubaas he wants to be called, will be able to act as Ansu Fati, starting from the left to go inside and get the most out of his shot.

Laporta takes the floor

This is how he presented Joan Laporta to the latest incorporation: “We are presenting a player who has shown his desire to come to Barça, which is fundamental. We are very grateful. I want to thank the presence of his father, his brothers and his representatives. You have done an extraordinary job. We are incorporating a first-rate player level, he has made an effort to come. It is to be appreciated. You know that when we have healthy finances, Barça is grateful to the people who help Barça. He is a 32-year-old man who has a goal. I am very proud of the Football Department with Mateu Alemany in front, the technical secretariat with Jordi Cruyff and Deco. At the last minute the termination with Arsenal came in. Thank you Deco for your knowledge with Auba and his representatives. We have been able to make a good market window. I am sure that they will reinforce the first team football. I want to thank Auba for becoming a member of Barça”.

reinforcements in summer: “We are waiting and excited about Aubameyang, that he can score goals. We were at a gala, he had to go on stage and Mateu told me that it seemed that we would do it. We worked for it and we are very happy. Looking ahead to June we will try to reinforce the team. They are working to strengthen the team and we are on the right track”.

About Haland: “At Barça we are busy in the immediate present. We have a season that has been complicated and we want to continue fighting for LaLiga and the Europa League. We are focused on that. Players who are interesting, the sports management is the one that does it. I try to live in realities even though I’m a romantic.”

Controversy with Alfons Godall: “Godall has resigned from his position. He considered that as there were complaints from sponsors of the Foundation before his tweet, that he did not want to harm Barça and has decided to resign voluntarily. We have respected his decision. We have always recognized Rafa as an example of overcoming and how to stay in the elite. He’s a great person. It’s a shame he’s not from Barça but we forgive him because he makes us enjoy playing tennis”.

Speak Aubameyang

Your signing: “I’m very happy and I thank the president for signing me. I’m really looking forward to it, I’m going to give everything. I have to thank the club, it’s an honor to be here to play for Barça”.

ability to mark: “People have been telling me for years that I score goals and I’m a fast striker. I hope to help the team with my goals, I hope to score a lot of goals for Barça.”

Champions Objective: “Barça is a great club that has to win the Champions League. It’s an opportunity to win it. I’m here, we’re going to do everything to come back and then win.”

up for the challenge: “It’s been a long time since I played a game but in my head it’s very clear that I’ll be here soon to play and help. I know we’re going to return to the TOP little by little”.

Future in the Barça: “It’s what I hope and dream of. I’m going to work hard to stay as long as possible.”

Position with Xavi: “I’ve talked a little bit with Xavi. He sees me playing nine and I’ll be there soon. If he needs me on the wing there would be no problem”.

dispel doubts: “I feel ready and I think I’ve been very lucky to play in the Premier. It’s helped me a lot and I think I’m ready to play Barça’s style. I’m looking forward to starting”.

Ousmane Dembele situation: “I have to tell the truth, he is training very well. As his friend, I hope that he and the club will find a solution”.

Play in LaLiga: “I’ve always had the dream of playing in LaLiga, it’s an incredible opportunity. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and everyone knows that Barça is one of the best clubs. I’m very happy.”

Numbers that are marked: “I hope to score a lot of goals.”

Personal situation: “When I arrived, I felt very well. I am very happy for what is happening these days, it is like a dream and I never want to wake up”.

Operation for your arrival: “It was a very long day. I was with my father at his house, hoping that everything was going well. In the end, in the afternoon they called me that I could do the revision. A little stress but very well”.

Arsenal departure: “They were complicated months. This is football. I have never wanted to do something wrong, it is the past and I want to think about the present”.

Relationship with Mikel Arteta: “It was just with him and he made that decision. He wasn’t happy, I can’t tell you more. He wasn’t very happy, I was very calm.”

Affinity with Real Madrid: “My family is from Ávila, my grandfather was a big fan of Atlético and I said that I was going to play for another club. My family is important and I think they think they are happy that I can play in LaLiga. It was an issue with my grandfather, wherever he is, he will be happy as a Barça player”.

Season goals: “Our objective is to fight for LaLiga. We want to win LaLiga and the Europa League. We will assess how the game was played but now we are focused on this season”.

His grandfather: “All the messages I’ve received are good, I think everyone is happy, it’s an honor to be here and I’m going to give it my all.”

Adapt to Barca: “Barça plays incredible football, I have to adapt. I’ve seen a lot of games.”

Jordi Cruyff, on the dismissal of Dani Alves in Europa League: “These are the coach’s decisions. There is always dialogue but in this situation the coach had a complicated decision and by analyzing the minutes and games he made that decision and it seems super logical to me.”

About renewals: “In the market the focus was on the present and on reinforcing the team to give the coach more weapons to plan the games. Our next obsession is the renewals and the June market. We have to finish things”.