Fatty liver: 5 foods that you should avoid yes or yes

Fatty liver is a disease that occurs when triglycerides and fatty acids are excessively retained in liver cells. Usually this problem Health it occurs in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and also bad cholesterol. Its consequences are drastic, therefore some measures must be taken into account, especially the consumption of food. Is that there are products that you should avoid yes or yes.

Among the main consequences of fatty liver cirrhosis stands out and also liver failure. If not treated professionally, it could lead to liver cancer. That is why we must consolidate a healthy diet to help avoid this disease and the trick will be to eliminate some food of daily intake.

The first two extenuating factors to eliminate so as not to present a fatty liver over the years it is salt and sugar, two very common flavorings in all kinds of foods. On the one hand, consuming too much salt will cause fluid retention and weight gain, forcing the liver to work above its normal levels. On the other hand, in regards to the food sweets, a diet high in sugar will help fat settle in the liver and cause inflammation.

Following this line, red meat and sausages will have to be kept out of the diet so as not to install the pathology of fatty liver. In the first place, red meat has saturated fats that favor the development of the aforementioned pathology, therefore its consumption should be more than moderate. And secondly, sausages will also affect the Health since they contain saturated fats and this will increase the chances of suffering from this disease.

Photo: Pixabay

Last but not least, alcohol will also have to be eliminated from a daily diet since it will not only attack the fatty liverbut also with different diseases that will harm the Health of the person. According to experts, when metabolized in said organ, the drink generates an increase in triglycerides and can produce harmful substances. In addition, there are different foods that we prepare with alcoholic beverages, such as desserts. In this case, the amount of alcohol with which we prepare the dish should also be reduced.