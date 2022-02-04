Fast and Furious 9, at full speed … towards failure – El Financiero

In 20 years and 10 movies, the “Fast and Furious” series has relentlessly insisted that its saga is truly about family.

With all due respect to Vin Diesel’s Toretto clan, I disagree. The “Fast and Furious” movies are really about reaching new, nitro-injected realms of absurdity.

If you can stomach the macho melodrama, these movies are big-screen nonsense, with cars shooting out of skyscrapers and airplanes, which is just the right kind of stupid at best.

More than family or cars, F9 is about the amazing ability of movies to get past the ridiculousness, hit the gas and leave logic in the rearview mirror.

But it was not always like this. The “Fast and Furious” movies, which have moved so quickly that their originals went flying out the window somewhere along the way (the first installment was 2001’s “Fast and Furious”), began more modestly with car racing. in Southern California.

However, when Justin Lin’s “Fast Five” (“Fast and Furious: 5in control”) arrived, the series expanded around the world until it finally arrived, with “F9”, in space. As if always seeking a new level of wackiness, the franchise has found new and unlikely paths to gravity-defying mayhem with inexplicable traction. Cars here, cars there, cars everywhere.

So when I sat down to watch “F9,” which opens in theaters Friday, I was expecting some of that good old stupid fun. “F9” eventually gets there, courtesy of a cosmic, comedic foray by Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) in a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero. But for a good chunk of the film’s 145 minutes, it feels more like a franchise running out of gas.

There’s a bit of a hangover to this film, and not just because it was sitting in the drawer last year while it waited for the pandemic to give way to big-budget movies.

The film, in which Lin returns as director after a seven-year hiatus from the franchise, comes after the most dramatic chapter in the “Fast and Furious” series, when the real-life tragedy added an echo of pathos by Paul Walker’s death and off-screen fights led to a Dwayne Johnson spin-off story, with Jason Statham, “Hobbs and Shaw.”

“F9” scrambles to rekindle old feuds, file new ones, and within the first half hour, detours to Central America to let the “Fast and Furious” cars swing through the jungle like Tarzan.

Early on we have a flashback that Lin and co-writer Daniel Casey return to throughout the movie. It’s 1989 and Dominic Toretto and his younger brother (John Cena) are teenagers working for their father, a race car driver who is killed in a crash on the track. There is a possibility that the accident was intentional putting a brother in prison as bitterness over their father’s death drives them apart.

Years later, Jakob (Cena) turns out to have plans to take over the world and show who he is to his older brother, with whom he hasn’t kept in touch. Family dramas are no small thing in the world of “Fast and Furious.”

Part of those plans is Cipher (Charlize Theron), a villain from the previous film who returns as a captive in the glass box who is nonetheless sure of her powers. It’s a limiting position for the powerful Theron, whose presence in these movies serves primarily as a reminder that if you want gas-powered action, the magnificent “Mad Max: Fury Road” is still nearby. .

The best are Ludacris and Gibson, who, more than anyone else, give “F9” its much-needed touch of self-awareness. It is Taj who says one of the dialogues that best defines a franchise that does not stop in search of scientific reality: “As long as we obey the laws of physics we will be fine.”

Just then they prepare to launch into orbit in a rocket car that makes Doc’s time travel DeLorean look like a sensible vehicle. I don’t know exactly why they go into space, something about destroying a satellite, but I loved every minute of it.

Much of “F9” is bland. There aren’t many dynamic chases, it has too many flashbacks, the villains aren’t so bad, and it casts an oddly prominent role for the imams.

Then Taj and Roman arrive in zero gravity and the movie finally lifts off with goofy grandeur. Some will surely be less excited about “Fast & Furious” becoming a cartoon entirely, but I prefer that to solemn speeches about family.

At some point, when some combination of cars was blown up, I began to wonder what these films will look like for future generations, who may no longer use cars, at least gasoline, or live the most severe effects of climate change. Will “Fast and Furious” seem more like a reflection of our dubious belief in the limitless capabilities of cars, or an acknowledgment of how ridiculous that addiction is? Either way, the joyous ride can’t last forever and Vin Diesel’s contract will be up one day.

“F9,” is a Universal Pictures release, is rated PG-13 (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for scenes of violence and action as well as some of his dialogues.