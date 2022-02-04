Far Cry 6 sets a date for the arrival of Joseph Seed, villain of Far Cry 5, with a new DLC

The expansion is called Joseph: Collapse and will allow us to play with the character known as The Father.

Yara Island never ceases to give us reasons to return and explore all its possibilities. As Ubisoft promised at the time, we have been able to experience adventures from the perspective of iconic villains in the franchise such as Vaas or Pagan Min. Now it is the turn of Joseph Seedthe main antagonist of Far Cry 5, which already has a date to officially land in the sixth installment with the expansion Joseph: Collapse.

Joseph: Collapse will be available on February 8Ubisoft has announced the release of this DLC for the next February 8thso we won’t have to wait long to meet again with what is known as The father. As we have already seen in other expansions of the style, we will have the possibility of controlling this character and knowing aspects that had not been implied in the installment from which it comes.

In this way, the expansion closes with the cycle of the Far Cry villains visiting the adventure located in Yara, since it was an initiative that led the three characters already mentioned in the sixth installment. Therefore, the arrival of Joseph Seed puts an end to this trio of DLC through his own and differential perspective.

But the news of Far Cry 6 is not limited to old characters, but also introduces actors that will sound like real life. This is the case of Danny Trejowho starred in two missions full of shots, and the last update around Rambo, who although he does not have the presence of Sylvester Stallone beyond photographs and posters, it has large doses of action.

