Fallout’, ‘Through my window’ and more

A new weekend is about to start and at Espinof we were not going to miss our cinema with the most outstanding cinema that you can see these days in cinemas, streaming platforms, physical format or broadcast on a national Spanish television channel . Below you will find the 11 movies that I have selected this time.

In theaters

‘moon fall’

Roland Emmerich’s new disaster film is a real nonsense that mixes both the most playful and the most dramatic aspects of this type of production. A very daring proposal but perhaps not as entertaining as many would like.

‘Drive my Car’

One of the great sensations of auteur cinema in recent times is this film by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi from a story of Haruki Murakami. Three hours of footage that have received a multitude of applause in its wake, to the point that it even sounds like it could be one of the nominees for best picture at the next Oscars.

streaming

‘Through my window’

Netflix’s big theatrical release this week is the adaptation of a best-selling romance novel. The result is a kind of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ aimed at a teenage audience, with all that that entails.

in physical format

‘Heist at three’





One of the most emblematic comedies in the history of Spanish cinema. Very funny and with a wonderfully chosen cast, this film of Jose Maria Forque It has an ingenious script and with good dialogues so that it is almost impossible not to have a good time with her.

‘At the bottom of the stairs’ (‘The Changeling’)





An excellent horror movie Peter Medak knows how to take full advantage of the concept of haunted houses. The only downside that could be put is that there are so many works that have drunk from it that, obviously, it does not make the same impression.

in TV

‘Multiple’ (‘Split’)





definitive confirmation that M.Night Shyamalan was still in good shape came from the hand of this remarkable thriller in which an extremely inspired James McAvoyalthough eye also the good work of Anya Taylor-Joy.

Early morning from Friday to Saturday at 0:30 in La 1

‘Lost’ (‘Gone Girl’)





A twisted thriller David Fincher that in other hands it might have been another one, but it was not the case and what we got was an absorbing film that knows how to fully squeeze the mystery that it proposes Gillian Flynncounting for this with a first class cast led by Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Paramount

‘Maverick’





A comic western that I will always have great affection for, since it is a fairly accessible gateway to the genre, as it has other attractions such as the chemistry between Mel Gibson and Jodie Fosterthe good work behind the scenes of Richard Donner or a specially inspired final stretch in which poker comes to the fore.

Saturday at 18:15 in Trece

‘The invisible thread’ (‘Phantom Thread’)

A twisted and elegant film of Paul Thomas Anderson that explores the peculiar relationship established between the characters played by masterful Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps.

Saturday at 22:00 in La 2

‘Riddick’





The antihero played by Vin Diesel he returned with a third installment clearly superior to its predecessor but without equaling the remarkable ‘Pitch Black’, with which it shares a similar tone. A good science-fiction movie that also knows how to keep the public entertained.

Sunday at 3:45 p.m. at Paramount

‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’





a great adventure of Tom Cruise like Ethan Hunt in which the excellent action scenes shot by Christopher McQuarrie and the apt addition of henry cavill to the saga. In a first viewing I wasn’t very convinced with the script, but the second time I saw it it became clear to me that I was too picky at the time.

Sunday at 22:05 in La 1