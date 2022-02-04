Faculty of Medicine of the Uady, among the best in Mexico

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (Uady) is among the nationally recognizedthe educational authorities have worked so that the students who graduate have a greater opportunity when presenting the national exam to take a specialty and in the last four years the institution went from 28th place, out of 120 universities and schools in the country, to 13th place, informed the director, Carlos Castro Sansores.

Because good grades are not enough to enter this School of Medicine, especially in the degree of Surgeon, which is one of the most demanded not only in this university, but at the state level.

“On average per year we receive about 3,500 applications to enter and study medicine, unfortunately our capacity is 180 or 190 new students, this is based on the regulations of the General Health Law that indicates that there can only be one student fellow for every five hospital beds,” he said.

Castro Sansores said that it is not only a situation of the university or higher education institutions but also of the capacity that the health sector has to accept and admit students, in the Uady the Faculty of Medicine and the degree in medical surgeon is the most demanded.

“In the admission exam for medical specialties, that is, the boys who have already graduated and present national exams to do a specialty, on this issue we have worked very hard in the last four years so that students have a greater opportunity to enter do a medical specialty,” he said.

He stressed that this work is reflected because they went from the 28th place where they were, out of 120 universities and schools in the country, to the 13th place in four years of work. The Faculty of Medicine of the Uady has 19 specialties and its objective is to be recognized at a national level.

