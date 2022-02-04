Ezra Miller suggested on his social networks that Ben Affleck will continue to be Batman

Ben Affleck brought the Dark Knight to life in the DC Extended Universe in batman v superman and both versions of Justice League. Now he is preparing to participate in an ambitious new entry in the DCEU, the Scarlet Runner movie, Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen. The truth is that many assume that this will be Affleck’s last time as the hero.

the actor of gone girl He even declared that he was tired of this kind of movies that are part of large interconnected franchises. According to Affleck, these contents no longer attract his attention as in another time and he believes that to do this work one must be truly excited about that possibility. Of course, he also said that his participation in Flash gave him some of the best moments like the Bat from Gotham.

Will he still be Batman?

Meanwhile, his cast mate, Ezra Miller, recognized for a very special sense of humor, took advantage of his social networks to echo Affleck’s decision and give hope to the fans of his version of Batman. In a post pointing out that alternative, Miller crossed it out with a HA-HA-HA in the best Joker style. What did the Scarlet Runner mean by this message? Maybe he knows something we don’t.

Flash is an ambitious project that finds the hero of Central City traveling in the multiverse of the DC Extended Universe, thus meeting alternative characters such as the Batman from Michael Keaton, who will return to the big screen after his films Batman 89 and Batman Returns. Much of the fandom is excited about this return. Some are worried about the possibility of Keaton replacing Affleck in the DCEU.

The truth is that there is enough information that suggests the chance that Keaton is the new Bat of the DC Extended Universe. For now, his presence is already confirmed as Batman in another brand project: batgirl. In this case, he will share the poster with the protagonist Leslie Grace, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser who will be Firefly, the antagonist of the film that will come to hbo max sometime this year. Y Ben Affleck? Miller sparked comeback rumors…