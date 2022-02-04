Ezra Miller, actor of ‘The Flash’, advances more cameos of Ben Affleck as Batman

the profile of Instagram from Ezra Miller He has been offering us news of all kinds for weeks. A few days ago he took it upon himself to release threats against the Ku Klux Klanrecently uploaded some strange stories and now has published a rather puzzling story related to the appearance of Ben Affleck as Batman after saying that his participation in Flash it was the last time he was going to embody the bat from DC Comics (it goes cinemana).

What does Ezra Miller’s message about Ben Affleck and Batman mean?

Ezra Miller is quite a controversial actor on and off screen. The protagonist Fantastic Beasts and the Justice League by Zack Snyder has uploaded a screenshot of a recent Ben Affleck interview in which he promotes The Tender Bar, the actor’s last film with George Clooney as director. It ensures that the next Flash be the Last time he dons the Batman suitbut Miller has wanted to give another look to that phrase, laughing at the statement as if it were the Joker himself.







However, in Flashthe film directed by Andy Muschiettithe lines of the DC Comics multiverse will collide with each other, with cameos from the Ben Affleck’s Batmanand the bat man of Michael Keaton, showing us temporary lines and scenarios of all kinds. Miller’s laugh seems to be laughing at this supposed last appearance of Affleck, which perhaps, despite his bad moments, could appear in some other DC and Warner film. The laughter, the ‘ha-ha’ and the color red, could also refer to a kind of murder of the Crime Clown or a kind of guide to Enigma and the possession of some other detail that Miller does know and that Affleck himself does not know.

There’s still a lot to go. Next November 4th we will have the theatrical release of TheFlash.