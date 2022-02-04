Exatlón México: This is how Nataly’s shocking injury will look today

Can not be! Throughout the history of Exathlon Mexico have been presented shocking injuries that often distance the contenders from the beaches of the Dominican Republic and this Friday, February 4 It will be Nataly Gutiérrez who will get hurtHere we tell you all the details.

Dynamom was one of the most outstanding participants in the Guardians vs. Conquerors battle, although she did not win the title, she did win her ticket to the all-star and went the most effective in the first days of the sixth season.

Related news

However, the Analista TV channel revealed that Nataly was immediately taken to the hospital. in real time after having hit the nose after launching into a water section of the circuits, in fact, there are strong rumors that could go out of the reality show for a strong fracture and we will be able to appreciate that in tonight’s chapter.

In the event that Nataly’s withdrawal is confirmed, it will be the second of the sixth season that comes out for reasons beyond her level, before it was Macky González who had to leave the program for health problems: the Amazona said that she lost seven kilos and had to visit the doctor a couple of times.

How is the Mexico All Star Exathlon going?

The blue team has dominated the first days of the Exathlon Mexico All Star since they already won the first two survivals and they are motivated.

The opposite case is that of the reds, who have not found their maximum level and have made their frustration evident, even Ana Lago burst into tears over this situation.

Some are already starting to point to underperforming contenders and there are unexpected names: Mati Álvarez, Ernesto Cázares, Heber Gallegos, Marysol Cortés and Ana Lago.

DRM