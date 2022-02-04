Exatlón México: The athletes with the best performances in this first week in All Star

The first week ofe Exathlon Mexico All Star is nearing completion. After what was the fifth season and the incredible results obtained in the last programs, this sixth season has brought with it endless emotions inside and outside the circuits that have kept its followers on the edge of television.

And it is that, after bringing together the best of the country’s sports deck, the production has gotten a ten by integrating two extremely strong teams that have not disappointed and that, so far, have met expectations creating interesting rivalries and attracting new audiences with the level they maintain.

And although there are many who have stood out so far, it is a reality that, of all the athletes who are on the beaches of Dominican Republictwo stand out that have had magnificent results both in individual and group performances, a situation that is already beginning to generate some expectation within the reality show.

The two athletes with the best numbers in Exatlón México All Star

According to information from the YouTube Analista TV account, which is dedicated to revealing the details of what happens in the programs, one member of each team has proven to be a real danger contender, these being Nataly Gutierrez and David Juarez The Beast.

The Mama Dynamite never ceases to amaze and, until what happened in the first three programs, he enjoyed almost perfect productivity by adding a 88 percent product of five wins and only one loss, placing her as the most dominant woman in Exathlon Mexico All Star Until now.

In the male section is David Juarezwho has a slightly lower percentage (81 percent) than Nataly Gutiérrez by adding seven wins in nine matches, results that put him above legends such as the Pato Araujo, Koke Guerrero and the brothers Aristeo and Ernesto Cázares.

Interestingly, both Nataly as David Juarez They are two of the fins who practically did not have time to rest after being brought directly from the fifth season, which ended just a few days ago. In addition, the athletes who have the worst records so far are Ana Lago, Marysol Cortés and Ernesto Cázares himselfto cite a few examples.

