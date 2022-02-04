Exatlón México: Red athlete suffers an accident and ends up in the hospital

His dedication, perseverance and dedication in each and every one of the circuits of the Exathlon Mexico caused a red athlete suffered a strong accident in season six all-star, so she had to be transferred to the hospital.

She is one of the darlings of the public in the Red Team due to her great performance shown in the Guardians vs. Conquerors season, in which she showed her skills, but also made it clear how brave she is by giving herself fully in all and each of the circuits.

Given this, he received the invitation to be in this season of the Exathlon Mexico All Star, something well deserved for his dedication in the most extreme and demanding reality show on Mexican television, but now it seems to have taken its toll on him when he suffered a accident which caused his immediate medical attention on the beaches of the Dominican Republic and his subsequent transfer to a hospital.

Which red athlete ended up in the hospital?

As published by Keyla, the queen of spoilers, on her Facebook page, Nataly Gutiérrez is the one who is currently in the hospital due to a very strong accident Of which little or nothing is known, but that it had to be serious enough not to be resolved at the time by the medical team of the production and require the transfer of the competitor to the hospital.

The basketball player, whose nickname ‘Dynamom’ is the combination of how explosive she is on the circuits of Exathlon Mexico and of her motherhood, since she has a daughter named Ámbar, to whom she dedicates each of her triumphs in sports competitions, she is 30 years old and is from Guadalajara.

In the fifth season of Exathlon Mexico: Guardianes vs Conquistadores The winner of two silver and two bronze medals in the national Olympics reached the semifinals and finished in third place overall after losing to Marysol Cortés.

After a very long season in which from the first day he put the Red Team on his shoulder, had to go to many eliminations and ran many competitions, the physical appearance apparently took its toll on Nataly Gutiérrez, whose state of health is unknown moment.

