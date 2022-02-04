Exatlón México: Athletes from the red team were discovered smoking marijuana

The Exatlón México team questioned the athletes to say who had given them the drug.

The Exathlon Mexico is now in its sixth season, the Exathlon All Stars, where the best athletes in the entire history of the program have been brought together to compete to win 2 million pesos, but the information that has just been leaked is from the last edition and has nothing to do with the performance of current competitors.

It is a situation that had been kept hidden until now, as it involved several athletes and even caused the dismissal of a program worker. What happened was that the production discovered that a group of athletes had been smoking marijuana, so they decided to interrogate them to find out where they had gotten it.

What happened when they discovered that the athletes were consuming the drug?

The team of Exathlon Mexico caught the attention of members of the red team when they realized that they were consuming marijuana inside the fortress plus he forced them to confess where they had gotten it.



It is not yet known who the athletes who were discovered are, but the event did not happen to majors. What worries many of the program’s fans is that the employee was the one who had to pay the consequences, while the players only received a small scolding so that they could continue competing.

This scandal had been kept secret for several weeks., however, was an open secret.

Fans advocate for the fired worker

Supporters of the program have expressed that It causes them conflict that the worker was the one who paid the consequences and not the athletes who committed the fault. They are supposed to remain isolated from the outside world so they can focus on the competition and by introducing the drug they broke this rule, but for his part, the employee knew the risk he was taking by getting them the drug.

The fans consider that both must take responsibility and through social networks they have demanded that at least he be given a fair settlement.

