Exatlón México All Stars: Why is it said that three elements will come out this Sunday, February 6?

Exatlón México All Stars will live its first day of elimination this Saturday, February 6 and there is talk of multiple eliminations

February 04, 2022 11:15 a.m.

MEXICO CITY.- Exathlon Mexico All Stars will live this Sunday February 6 its first day of elimination of the season and in networks there has been speculation about the number of members who will say goodbye.

Rumors spread that there would be up to three current elements that would be low in this first week, and four if the case of macky gonzalez.

However, this information little by little it has stayed without sustenanceas it has not been confirmed that more than one person would leave the competition.

WHY WERE THERE TALKS ABOUT MULTIPLE ELIMINATED?

First it was said that there would be a possibility that on Sunday expel two contestants to speed up the recordings and give more “spectacle” to the broadcast.

In addition, there was talk that Nataly Gutiérrez would also have to leave because she would have suffered a serious injury that would send her to the hospital, however, it is known that, in real time, the “Dynamom” would have already been reintegrated because they recommended four days of rest .