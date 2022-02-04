Exatlón México All Stars: They would be the 4 reinforcements that will arrive at the program

There is already a confirmed athlete who will arrive as a reinforcement to Exatlón All Stars and the names of 3 more have been leaked.

February 2, 2022 3:11 p.m.

Exathlon Mexico All Stars will have reinforcements as in past seasons and now there are rumors of who will be the athletes who will enter as support in this sixth season that began on Monday January 31.

There are four participants who will arrive as reinforcements so that the program has little by little more and more participants in the competition, although there will not be many that we will see, because will last less time than previous editions.

She is the first confirmed athlete who will arrive as a reinforcement

Macky González left the competition for health reasons, so fans wondered if a well-known athlete or a totally new one would arrive in his place.

According to spoilers, it would be Doris del Moral Rosique, known as “Bulldozer”, who is already confirmed to arrive as a reinforcement to Exathlon All Stars.

Doris del Moral Rosique

Who are the other reinforcements that will be in Exatlón All Stars?

The athletes who will be as reinforcements in Exathlon All Stars are the following: in the team of guardians they will be Anthony Gonzalez, known as “White Mamba” Y Pauline Martinez, nicknamed the “Bengal”.

On the side of the pathfinders they will be Tanya Nunez Y Ramiro Garza.

Controversy arises in social networks over who will be the next reinforcements

Users on social networks had divided opinions rrespect to the filtration of the new reinforcements. Some were of the opinion that the athletes are not at the level of the All Stars competitors, as many have said that the fifth season was the lowest level, while others approved his entry.

Despite this, in the latest edition of the Exathlon Mexico the athletes showed that they are at the level of legends.

