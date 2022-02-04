Everything Leonardo DiCaprio said about environmental management in Cuba

Leonardo DiCaprio, a renowned actor and also an environmental rights activist, has spoken about Cuba in a recent publication on his social networks. Find out everything the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street.

“Cuba has designated the Eastern Archipelago of Los Colorados as a marine protected area (AMP). This measure is the latest success in Cuba’s national effort to increase the protection of its coasts and waters: with this MPA they have achieved 28.5% protection of their marine continental shelf,” the actor wrote on his Instagram account.

In his publication DiCaprio offered details about this area of ​​​​Cuba that has 728 km² and in which it “helps protect critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles and safeguards an important and highly traveled route for threatened migratory birds,” Leonardo DiCaprio said. .

“Congratulations to Cuba for this leadership and for protecting the fisheries that help feed communities in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. And thanks to the Wildlife Conservation Society, Re:wild and Bloomberg Philanthropies for their support of these important efforts.” titanica.

The winner of an Oscar Award for Best Leading Actor, in 2016, has developed in recent years a strong work of activism on the environment. The actor recently showed on his networks the magnitude of the Repsol oil spill in Peru. He was also one of the first to raise his voice when the fires broke out in the Amazon in 2019.