Everyone wants to be Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend | People

A billion dollars contemplate it. And many, many suitors. Kim Kardashian has become the new golden bachelorette in Hollywood. Her divorce from Kanye West, yet to be finalized, has made the reality star and budding businesswoman one of the hottest targets in the Los Angeles hilltop market.

It’s been three and a half months since Kardashian filed for divorce, two since she formally filed the lawsuit against her husband of seven years, musician and businessman Kanye West. Or at least since the lawsuit was made public, because now West, in one of his usual attacks of ego, turns out to be angry with the media because they have published that it was his still wife who filed the lawsuit first, when according to his version, it was “He who allowed her to do it, for a matter of dignity.” In fact, according to US media, West is very angry that it is the version of Kardashian and not his, the one that prevails, because it is not being told that he tried to save the marriage, without success, after “a year with practically nothing in common except the children and that he wanted to leave.

More information

In any case, what is clear is that they are both single, still young (Kardashian is 40; West will be 44 in June) and have a lot to bring to another relationship: immeasurable fame and even greater fortune. About 842 million euros by Kardashian and 1,520 in the case of West, although the next few years and thanks to his investments may increase to 5,600. Those who are not interested in children, better abstain: bring four. North is seven years old, Saint is five, Chicago is three, and Psalm is about to turn two. In fact, if Kardashian were to find someone who would fit her, she would have to be “someone who values ​​family first and foremost, because she is a mother of four children,” according to sources close to her.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in May 2019. Anthony Behar (Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Cordon Press)

Children are far from an inconvenience to those trying to woo Kardashian, of which there are many. According Page Six, Kardashian is flooded with offers. “People are reaching out to her through mutual friends and through people she has worked with to put her in touch with everyone from members of royal families to A-list actors, athletes and CEOs. billionaires,” said a source close to the Kardashian world, who even states that “there are people who are trying to contact her through private messages on her social networks.”

However, at the moment flirting does not seem to be one of Kardashian’s most imminent concerns, more concerned about other of her many open fronts: her four children, her new reality show on the Hulu platform, which belongs to Disney; its businesses in the worlds of underwear and cosmetics; her law studies, with which she wants to get a degree to be a lawyer; and of course the resolution of her divorce. “She is not looking to jump from one relationship to another, but she has an open mind,” explain sources close to her, who assure that, if she starts a new courtship, she wants it to be “organically.”

While it has been commented that Kanye West would be looking for “an artist” for his next relationship, Kardashian “is not looking for anyone from any specific field”, affirm those same sources. “The most important qualities for her are someone who values ​​family, is supportive, is fun, is romantic, likes the simple things in life, and is hardworking.” They also emphasize that it would have to be someone who did not approach her just because of her fame and who respected her privacy a lot.

Kardashian has been married up to three times. The first was with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was only 19 years old. They divorced in 2003. In 2011, she married basketball player Kris Humphries, in a union that lasted just 72 days. With West she married in Florence in May 2014 and has signed an important prenuptial contract for which she will receive one million dollars (817,000 euros) for each year of marriage with West, with a maximum of 10 million dollars; In addition, she can keep all the jewelry and gifts given by him, in addition to being the beneficiary of a life insurance of 20 million of the musician. But that was when they weren’t as rich as they are now. We will have to wait for the divorce to be effective to see how the division of assets turns out. But maybe you don’t have to wait so long to meet the new partners of both, be it an artist, a prince or a dentist.