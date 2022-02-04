‘Euphoria’ will have a third season after breaking audience record on HBO

HBO Max confirmed this Friday that “Euphoria”, the series starring Zendaya, will have a third season after breaking records with its audience data.

Fiction is proving to be an absolute success for the platform. and the first episode of the second season, released a month ago, became the most watched episode in HBO Max history with 13 million viewers worldwide.

According to the metrics published by Variety magazine, the second season is reaping twice the audience of the first, which premiered in 2019.

For this reason, the platform has decided to renew the series for a third season even before the current one ends, on February 27.

Since its premiere in 2019, “Euphoria” has become one of the television revelations of the moment, produced by the A24 studio, responsible for films such as “Moonlight” and “Lady Bird”.

In the series, Zendaya plays a teenager with addiction problems who lives in the suburbs of an American town where most of the neighbors hide dark secrets.

With her role, the 24-year-old actress won the Emmy Awards for best leading actress, in a close category against acting veterans such as Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.