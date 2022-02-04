Emilio Azcárraga was present at the training of América

The owner of the Águilas reminded all the players of the mission to win the Liga MX title and gave a vote of confidence to Santiago Baños and Santiago Solari

At Closure 2022 the America undergoes an important transformation after the departure of several players and the hiring of five reinforcements who hope to be the key so that the azulcremas can once again lift the title of MX Leaguebefore this situation the owner of the Eagles, Emilio Azcarragawas present at the azulcrema training to give his vote of confidence to the Americanist squad and board in this tournament.

Emilio Azcárraga visited the training of America. Courtesy Process

Sources told ESPN that Azcarraga was present at the Coapa nest to welcome the new team players and at the same time remind all the American soccer players that their main mission and obligation in the tournament is to get the league trophy, he also stressed that in the institution the most important thing is to finish champion each semester and that they have your support to achieve that goal in the month of May.

On the other hand, the azulcrema hierarch reiterated his support for the directive headed by Santiago Baths and the coaching staff that commands Santiago Solarithe owner of the eagles opened the portfolio to hire new players and is confident that the choices made by the sports managers of the American team have been adequate to achieve the Mexican soccer championship.

So much Toilets What Solari They recognized that the margin of error they have is very small after the failure in previous tournaments and they know that a new failure in the Closure 2022 It could cost them their position within the club, that is why they work hard to achieve good cohesion in the squad and that the azulcremas are fighting for the top positions both in the league tournament and in the league.

The same source confirmed that after the talk with the owner of the team, the azulcremas elements left with great confidence of having the support of the institution’s high command and also expressed the commitment they have to carry out the demands that have been asked of them. Emilio Azcarraga of getting the league title number 14 at the end of this tournament.