Elon Musk’s satellite internet has a brutal plan with 500 Mbps speed, but it will cost 10,000 pesos a month

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, made it known a new (and expensive) high-performance service called “Starlink Premium“. This option is accompanied by a new antenna with which the company promises “more than twice the performance” Y faster internet speeds.

This premium option will offer speeds between 150 to 500 Mbps against 50 to 250 for the regular version, with uploads of between 20 and 40 Mbps that are practically double the standard service and that is aimed at small offices, storefronts and “super users” that require higher speeds around the world.

However, the increase is not cheap, the basic service is priced at $499 for the hardwareand 99 dollars a month for the service, which in Mexico reached 11,579 pesos and 2,299 pesos, respectively.

In the case of Starlink Premium hits $2,500s (more than 50,000 pesos) for the antenna and 500 dollars to pay month after month, which requires an initial deposit of 500 dollars to make the reservation.

Starlink high performance antenna https://t.co/83kIQSNV3l — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2022

An antenna that “does work” in extreme climates

According to the company, Starlink Premium will also perform better in “extreme weather conditions, and customers will have access to priority support 24 hours a daythe seven days of the week.





Also has a larger satellite dish and similar to the model presented in November last year that stopped being circular to become square, which helps “ensure broadband at critical times of high network usage“.

Although it can already be reserved (at the moment it is not available in Mexico, although we can sign up for the regular service), deliveries will begin to be carried out from the second quarter of 2022.