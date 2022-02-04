Elektra sells Gucci glasses and they spark a fight about whether they are original

Elektra sells Gucci glasses at a bargain price and they have already been accused of being pirates | Photo: TikTok video capture via @theshoppermx and @dprisamx

A TikTok user named Ana Regina Alarcon shared a video on his TikTok account in which he expresses his surprise to see that the store Elektra sells luxury brand glasses gucci at a much lower price than usual.

In her publication, the young woman, who is also dedicated to the sale of luxury items, shows that in the online store of Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s company, sunglasses are sold in $2,599 pesos and points out that these items are normally in $10,000 pesos.

Ana Regina bought Elektra’s glasses, although she showed that they were sold by a supplier called hurry up. He also mentioned that he asked for other originals to compare.

Alarcón then shows the two packages he received and mentions: “here I have the two pairs, and as expected the Elektra ones are not original, and it is not obvious, do you know how many people trust Elektra and its suppliers? There is an abyss of difference, so no, it is not the deal of the century, It is not the bargain of the century, they are fake”.

After that, on Dprisa’s TikTok account they published a video in which Mauricio Tamayo, SEO of the firmpoints out that what Ana Regina Alarcón exposed is false and they are being defamed.

Tamayo points out: “all the products that we sell through the main retailers in Mexico and through our store are completely original, as they go through a robust series of processes that validate their authenticity, because in the past we had already been scammed and at the time we went out to recognize it, secondly, Dprisa’s commitment is to give our consumers the best products and the best prices”.

The man also explains why his price is so low: “The Gucci glasses you mention in your video are affordable. for the negotiations what we achieve with our suppliersin addition to corresponding to previous collections”.

Then he sends a message to Ana Regina: “You so agree with the price that you offer them through your own site, but you assure that yours are original and ours are not, without any basis. From entrepreneur to entrepreneur I tell you that defaming is not going to help you generate more sales in your store”.

Finally he challenges her to buy some glasses directly from his store and asks another TikTok user known as ‘The Gucci Boy’ that validates the ones he sells.

‘The Gucci guy’ responded with a video in which he shows how he makes a purchase on the Dprisa site and points out: “I, who am a client of the brand, can assure you that these glasses are 100% original since there is an Italian company. which controls the world market for glasses, Kering. They are cheap because Kering has the license to produce those Gucci glasses.”

kering is actually a firm headed by Francois-Henri Pinault, husband of Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who owns luxury brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Boucheron, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, among others.

After Mauricio Tamayo’s message, Ana Regina Alarcón published a second video in which she shows details that would indicate that the glasses she bought at Elektra are fake and also wrote: “I am not looking to defame anyone, I am only speaking from the point of consumer’s view.

Gucci sunglasses are no longer available at Elektra right now.

