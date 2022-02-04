“El Rudo” Rivera is hospitalized; call for blood and platelet donors

At the moment, the state of health of Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera is unknown. Photo: Instagram

Arturo “El Rudo” Riveraone of the most popular wrestling narrators in Mexico, is in poor health, so a campaign was started on social networks where they are requested blood and platelet donors.

Co-workers and followers of “The Rude” Rivera They have shared through Twitter the information for those who want to donate.

“We request your support, blood and platelets are needed, any kind for Arturo Rivera”is read on the sheet signed and validated by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). According to the data, “The rude” would be hospitalized in the General Hospital of Zone Number 1 “Dr. Carlos Mac Gregor Sánchez Navarro”, located in the Del Valle neighborhood, of the Benito Juárez Mayor’s Office.

At the moment, the reason why is unknown. Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera He is hospitalized, but it is expected that in the next few hours there will be an official statement to know the exact situation that the famous wrestling commentator is going through.

At the end of last year, Rivera suffered a fall during a press conferencealthough it did not have major complications, it did happen during the recovery process that he was going through due to an injury he suffered in early 2021.

Also in March 2020 He suffered a femur fracture during a wrestling show in Nogales, Sonora.

However, in 2011 was about to losing his life due to a virus in the respiratory tract. According to his testimony, in March, when he was returning from Cancun to Mexico City, he presented breathing difficulties during the flight. When he went to the hospital, doctors found large amounts of discharge in his lungs.

To treat his illness, an emergency tracheostomy was necessary, as well as put him in a coma for several days while the antibiotic eradicated the infection.

Despite the delicate situation, Rivera managed to recover and rehabilitate himself over the years, although classified as a long and determining process.