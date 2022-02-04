Eco world tour! Billie Eilish will be joined by her mother’s non-profit organization Support + Feed

U.S-. February 3 billie eilish started his world tour Happier Than Ever in New Orleans, but that does not mean that the singer has left her fight against climate change aside. His mother Maggie Baird joined the tour with his non-profit organization Support + Feed and together they will present a pledge to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days in support of a healthy planet.

on the tour, Support + Feedthe organization that baird created during the pandemic to improve the lives of humans and animals around the world by inspiring the world to eat more plants, will be among five nonprofits featured in the new Eco-Village from billie eilish. The other nonprofits featured will be local to whatever tour stop they are at.

Every place on the tour Eilish will also feature a “Billie Eilish Eco-Village”, an area where fans can learn about climate change and the importance of making a difference. She hopes the Eco-Village will be free to any guest with a ticket to the show and will be hosted by reverbsa nonprofit environmental organization that worked with her on her previous tour.

“We are very grateful to expand our services and provide resources to community leaders across the country. There are so many great people already doing amazing work helping your neighborhood, and we just want to be a part of the solution and your support system. Everyone needs to work together to solve the climate crisis,” he said. baird it’s a statement.

Support + Feed was also associated with Wicked Kitchen, a plant-based food company created by chefs and brothers Derek and Chad Sarno, to provide 100,000 meals to help feed people. “There is no better time than now to do what we can to alleviate suffering in this world, and that starts with any positive impact within local communities,” said Chad Sarno.