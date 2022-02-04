“Duna” swept the Bafta 2022 nominations | The English Oscars

The 11 nominations received by Dune left the epic science fiction film at the top of the mentions of the 75th Bafta awards editionbut the surprise was that its director, Denis Villeneuvewas not among the preferences in his category, like Steven Spielberg and the local Kenneth Branagh.

Among those favored by British Academy of Film Arts include the New Zealander Jane Campion and his the power of the dog with six nominations in the most relevant categories, and the American Paul Thomas Anderson with Licorice Pizza, with four. Only Campion and Anderson have their films in the main category and in direction and script, and the rest of the contenders for Best Picture are completed with Belfast, from Kenneth Brangh, Don’t look up from Adam McKay Y Dune.

The other preferences for better direction were left to the British Aleem Khan by After Lovethe Japanese Ryûsuke Hamaguchi by Drive My Carthe French Audrey Dewan for The event and his compatriot Julia Ducournau for Titanwinner of the last Palme d’Or at the Cannes festival.

Meanwhile, the version of Love without barriersSpielberg’s big bet, which has yet to recover its production costs, had only nominations for its supporting actors, casting and production design.

The Spanish Pedro Almodovar will also compete for Best Non-English Language Film, with parallel mothers in a triplet shared by the Italian Paolo Sorrentino with The hand of Godthe french tape Petite Maman, the worst person in the world Y drive my car.

As for female performances, Anderson’s breakthrough in putting to music Alan Haim on the big screen he had his second weight nomination with the Baftas after his mention for the Golden Globes, and will compete with Lady Gaga for The House of GucciEmilia Jones by codathe Norwegian Renate Reinsve by the worst person in the worldthe English Joanna Scanlan by After Love and Tessa Thompson for Chiaroscuro. Among the leading actors to be awarded are Leonardo DiCaprio, Mahershala Ali, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham, and Adeel Akhtar.

The delivery ceremony of the 75th. edition of the Baftas will be the March 13.