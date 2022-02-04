Doug Pederson is the Jaguars’ new head coach

Jacksonville Ends Search for New Coach with Arrival of Super Bowl LII Champion Eagles

JACKSONVILLE — Doug Petersonwho won a Super Bowl with the philadelphia eagleswas hired as the new head coach of the jacksonville jaguarsThe team announced this Thursday.

The hire ends a search that began 49 days after the team fired Urban Meyer and 35 days after peterson met for the first time with Jaguars.

Doug Pederson went 42-31-1 and made three playoff appearances in his five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Getty Images

peterson went 42-31-1 and made three playoff appearances in five seasons in philadelphia (2016-20). The eagles drafted Carson Wentz with the second overall pick and went 7-9 in the first season of petersonhowever, went 13-3 in 2017, survived the loss of Wentz late in the season when Nick Foles turned on and beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

peterson led to the eagles to two more playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. philadelphia went 4-11-1 in 2020 and petersonwho benched Wentz at halftime of the team’s Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers to make way for rookie Jalen Hurts, was fired at the end of the season.

peterson spent the 2021 season out of football, but was the first head coaching candidate interviewed by the Jaguars. That happened on December 30 and the Jaguars they welcomed him back for a second interview on Tuesday.

peterson spent his NFL coaching career with philadelphia and spent two years as offensive quality control coach (2009 and 2010) and two years as quarterbacks coach (2011 and 2012). He followed head coach Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs after Reid was fired at the end of the 2012 season and spent three seasons as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before being hired in 2016 to replace Chip Kelly at philadelphia.

peterson spent 10 years in the NFL primarily as a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay, philadelphia and the Cleveland Browns, amassing a 3-14 record and completing 54.8 percent of their passes with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

The Jaguars interviewed nine other candidates: the interim head coach of jacksonville, Darrell Bevell; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles; Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich; Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; former Indianapolis and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia; and Alabama offensive coordinator and former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien.

The Denver Broncos signed Hackett and Chicago signed Eberflus, both of whom had a second interview with the Broncos. Jaguarsjust like Leftwich.

peterson replaces Meyer, whom Jaguars fired on December 16 because he was 2-11 and made a series of embarrassing mistakes that included two viral videos of him behaving inappropriately in a restaurant/bar with a woman who was not his wife, reports of reprimands of assistant coaches and trying to hire a strength and conditioning coach who was accused of making racist comments and abusing black players in Iowa.

The Jaguars they have only had one winning season since 2007 and have lost 10 or more games in 10 of the last 11 seasons. jacksonville he went 3-14 in 2021 and has the new No. 1 overall pick in 2022. Their combined record over the past two seasons is 4-29, including a 20-game losing streak, the second-longest in league history. NFL.