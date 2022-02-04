Domino’s Pizza delivery boy caught in competition Little Caesars

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 04.02.2022 10:16:49





The Social networks have helped us discover many viral stories that move, outrage and even make us laugh. An example of this is a recent viral publication in which two pizza companies are involved. What happened? It turns out that an alleged delivery man Dominos Pizza was captured in the competition: in little Caesars. How did the company where you work react? Did they scold him?

It was through Twitter where this case was made known, which has given much to talk about. There is even a response from the companies.

According to the publication, which featured three images, the alleged Domino’s delivery man was sitting in a Little Caesars branch, something that could seem like “betrayal”:

“Not even Judas was so treacherous hahahaha a guy from @dominosmx in @littlecaesarsmx hahahaha ha hijole,” wrote the Twitter user who released the data.

As expected, the post went viral and even both Little Caesars and Pizza Domino’s responded.

“Succumbed to the taste of #PizzaPizza!” Little Caesars wrote.

Meanwhile, Domino’s Pizza put out several positive emojis: a volcano, chocolate, heart-eyed emoji, and pizza.

Finally, Little Caesars expressed that the important thing is the love of pizza:

“What matters is celebrating the love of pizza!” he said.

​

??????????????? What matters is celebrating the love of pizza! ???? — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesarsmx) January 26, 2022

grb