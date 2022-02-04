Dole salad listeria outbreak leaves two dead, CDC says

Due to the risk of listeria, they withdraw food 0:31

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a listeria outbreak linked to Dole’s packaged salads that resulted in two deaths.

The outbreak also sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations in 13 states.

The recalls began in late December and are for products with expiration dates from November 30, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

The CDC also notes that these products have codes on the top right of the package that will begin with the letter B, N, W, or Y.

While all of the recalled products are produced by Dole, they are sold under the following brand names: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice and Simply Nature.

The CDC advises consumers to throw away or return these products and to clean refrigerators or other surfaces that have come into contact with the products. “Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces,” the CDC says.

The CDC is also continuing its ongoing investigation of a separate listeria outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads.

