DIF Sinaloa will support the process of scholarships for orphans Covid-19

Sinaloa.- To support the education of children and adolescents that have lost their mother, father or guardian as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National DIF System launched a program of orphan scholarshipswhich will be coordinated by the state and municipal DIF.

The DIF Sinaloa will be in charge of referencing the applications to the National DIF who will review and approve the scholarship in order to provide this support to minors.

The coordinator of the program for the Care of Children and Adolescents at Risk (PANNASIR) of DIF Sinaloa, Jessica Leyva Álvarez explained that it was in January when the national DIF began receiving documents. To date, the entity has registered 21 minors interested in the benefit, ranging from 0 to 17 years of age.

The support would consist of 1,600 pesos every two months for 5 two-month periods, a resource that is intended for school permanence, but if there are children between 0 and 4 years of age, they will also receive this benefit as support for their maintenance. The documents that must be submitted are:

Death certificate or death certificate of the parent or guardian indicating that the death occurred due to covid-19.

The guardian must present their voter card, CURP, birth certificate, proof of address and interbank password.

The documentation that must be delivered from the minor is; the birth certificate, CURP, proof of address and proof of studies.

The DIF Sinaloa institution invites those who are interested in being beneficiaries of the scholarship to go to the offices of the municipal DIF in their locality to deliver the documents. If you have any questions, you can call 6677 53 58 80 – 6677 13 23 23 or via email pamar@difsinaloa.gob.mx.

