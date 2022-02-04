Demi Rose and the transparent dress that stole sighs

Spain.- When it comes to making her followers sweat there is no one better than the British model, DemiRose and it is that it has a style and line that many times exceed everyone’s imagination that when it publishes something new it leaves them in shock and that was exactly what happened after publishing some photographs that were taken in Ibiza where in addition to the natural background, it that took the attention was his heart attack black dress but with a lot transparency which caused the like button to be pressed thousands of times.

Through your account InstagramDemi Rose shared a total of 5 images where she is the center of attention, the postcards were taken in front of a large rock cluster but nature took a back seat when the beauty of the influencer He got in the way of everything. Although the simple fact that it is the content of the British takes the applause, more will happen when the garments to model are as revealing as this dress.

The British influencer sighed with these images | Photo: Instagram Demi Rose

Thanks to the sun’s rays and the transparency of Demi Rose’s outfit, a total effect was made in the dress that made everyone who saw the photos sweat, Demi Rose in her best poses and knowing that she owns one of the figures most valued of social networks is that he did not care about anything that could be seen and less when the session had a little intention to wear a dress as well as do it directly in the sun.

The publication was a total success that more than 859 thousand people took the time to admire the beauty of the model. Demi Rose has 19 million followers on her Instagram account alone, which although they are much more than those who liked the publication, there will always be the possibility that many of them have the opportunity to delight the pupil with Demi’s content. Rose.

The photos of Demi Rose were extremely careful to publish them | Photo: Instagram Demi Rose

The European model has always handled a very daring style on social networks, that is why it is surprising when her photos are more covered than normal or when she truly left everyone with their heads flying with such an incredible outfit. Likewise, Demi Rose is one of her most requested, so it is almost impossible for her photos to go unnoticed and that means that she will always have someone who flatters her or leaves a comment to raise her ego.