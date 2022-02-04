Daughters of Meryl Streep follow in her footsteps in acting

Acting was in his veins. And although some thought of taking another route, the blood was stronger. Called Mamie Gummer (38), Grace Gummer (35) and Louise Jacobson (30), are sisters and their names hide their Hollywood roots: they are daughters of the revered actress meryl streep.

Born within her marriage to the sculptor Don Gummer, the three of them are joined by the eldest of the brothers, Henry Wolfe Gummer (42), an occasional actor who has preferred to dedicate himself more to music. None, as is evident, has chosen to assume the surname of her famous parent. And although they have not wanted the name to overshadow their individual careers, escaping from it has been impossible.

The latest to join the “Streep dynasty” is Louisa Jacobson (who chose to take on her maternal grandmother’s last name), who has just made her screen debut on the TV series HBO “The Golden Age”, the latest creation by Julian Fellowes, the same as the successful “Downton Abbey”. In the show, set in an exclusive New York neighborhood at the end of the 19th century, she plays Marian Brook, a young woman who, after the death of her father, must move in with her aunts Ada (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes (Christine Baranski), the latter a wealthy widow who rejects the emerging litter of new rich who begin to appear in her environment. For Marian, adjusting to life with her traditional hostesses will not be easy.

With only experience in the pilot of a series of the cable signal FX that did not prosper, titled “Gone Hollywood”, Jacobson had spent years dedicated to theater and modeling, although he first studied psychology at the University of Vassar (Streep’s alma mater). Soon her mother’s craft began to emerge, and she studied acting at Oxford and Yale. With no more confirmed projects, the good critical reception for “The Golden Age” gives the actress a promising future.

Mamie Gummer, the eldest of the sisters, made her film debut when she was not yet two years old, playing Streep’s daughter in the film “The Difficult Art of Loving” (1986), by Mike Nichols, although she appears in the credits under the name of Natalie Stern. As an adult, she would work with her mother again in the Jonathan Demme comedy “Ricki and The Flash: Between Fame and Family” (2015). She was also the younger version of Streep in the drama “Evening” (2007). On television, she has participated in series such as “The good wife”, “Elementary”, “True detective” and in 2012 she starred in the series “Emily Owens, MD”, which lasted only one season.

The other member of the clan, Grace Gummer, also had to play the young version of her mother as a child in the adaptation of the novel by Isabel Allende “The house of the spirits” (1993). And although she studied art history, also at Vassar, and worked for several years in the world of fashion, acting ended up captivating her. She has acted in films such as “Larry Crowne” (2011) and “Frances Ha” (2012), on television she has gained greater notoriety in series such as “The newsroom”, the “American horror story” saga and “Mr. Robot”.