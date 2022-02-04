Danna Paola joins the fashion of Kim Kardashian and Rosalia with teeth piercing | Photo: Special

The Mexican singer Danna Paola presumes that she joins the fashion of Kim Kardashian and Rosalía with teeth piercing, the dental decorations shine in the most beautiful way and she has not done it alone, but together with her friends.

Kim Kardashian has posed with all her opal and shiny teeth, while La Rosalía has been wearing a silver butterfly glued to her teeth for several months, now Danna Paola joins the celebrity trend with her own bright.

The also actress originally from the Mexico City shares a series of short videos through his official Instagram account to publicize his new accessory, in the style of American rappers.

In the teeth of Danna Paola Rivera Munguía you can see a star in gold color, without a doubt a very striking piece, it also has two brilliant silver of the smallest, in the same videos the interpreter of Kaprichosa shares that her friends have done the same.

The most smiling and fun they show their pieces in the teeth of different colors and sizes, hearts and the brightest are the shapes that they show off, while Danna Paola says: “Divine”.

Danna Paola joins the fashion of Kim Kardashian and Rosalía with piercings in her teeth. Photo: Special



What are dental piercings or jewelry?

In 2021 Danna Paola has turned 26 years old, now she makes her taste for piercings, a style that also boasts Kanye West’s ex-partner, La Rosalía, J Balvin, among others celebrities.

They are also known as skyce and it is an aesthetic treatment placed on the teeth that consists of sticking a small shiny element on one or all of the teeth. teethIt is non-invasive and can be removed and replaced, so it is temporary.

For its placement there are different ways, hook to the teeth, with glue or with a rubber, does not cause pain and can last from six weeks to a year without falling off. The meaning can vary, for example, Rosalía carries a butterfly, which is the main symbol of her new album, Motomami.

piercings or dental jewelry They are a fashion and not only in artists, it is a “bling blig” as Danna Paola has said, their multiple designs allow you to look spectacular and usually adapt to each personality.