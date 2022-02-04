Daniel Olimón, a writer and plastic artist with poetic lines

Mexico.- The poet and plastic artist, Daniel Olimón Ramosoriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, developed his passion for writing and painting in La Paz, Baja California Sur, where he has lived for 10 years.

Daniel Olimón nourishes his work from literature, cinema, theater, performance and music, and transforms it with different techniques and materials: watercolor, India ink, crayon, marker, graphite, oil, acrylic; spray on wood, steel, or any surface.

“Here the question is to look for options for a better result”, affirms Olimón Ramos in an interview.

Read more: “I love God”: Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller dedicates a poem by Jaime Sabines to say goodbye to 2021

The artist, an optometrist by profession, comments that his curiosity about painting and other arts caught him since he was a child, since he has always been very good at drawing, thus, his pictorial training began in a self-taught way; Later, he attended painting, drawing, editorial caricature, illustration and museography workshops.

Part of his literary work appears in magazines with state circulation in La Paz, Baja California Sur, while his pictorial creations have been appreciated in more than 50 collective exhibitions as part of the Mutante collective (Plastic arts and experimental graphics).

The artist emphasizes that his most recent exhibitions have marked the course of his plastic career, since they have opened up a new panorama for him.

The first to which he refers is an exhibition that he carried out focused on people with some visual disability, whose images were derived from the children’s book A cat does not like the night.

“It all started when a friend introduced me to this story for children, I illustrated it and we also added the language in braille writing. From there came an exhibition for people with visual disabilities where all the material was recycled and in three dimensions, so that people could touch it. The objective is to raise awareness, sensitize and work in favor of inclusion through plastic arts. The show was very successful and gave excellent results, especially in the schools where we showed up because it helped the children to understand the importance of inclusion in a clear and illustrative way,” he says.

While the exhibition “Having the Sea” is based on a collection of poems by Raúl Antonio Cota, a native of La Paz, Baja California Sur, “the entire work was based on that collection of poems, since it should be noted that my work is always derived from reading of some poem, story or story, even personal.

When I read the collection of poems, it really impacted me so much that I had to make an exhibition, he explains.

Read more: The CDMX Zócalo lives its last day of Christmas festival due to Covid-19

Daniel Olimón comments that it has been a complicated time due to the health contingency, however, in the reservation he has not stopped his work by creating some texts and material around Covid-19, such as poems and illustrations that he has worked for some magazines.