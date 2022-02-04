Dakota Johnson to Direct ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’ at Sony

Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Madame Webb, a new entry in Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It would mark the first appearance of a female superhero in Sony’s MCU, and a nod to the Spider-Man spin-off comic series.

In the Marvel comics, Madame Web is an elderly woman with a disease called myasthenia gravis, which requires her to stay hooked up to a life support system that looks like a spider’s web.

He never fought any villains in the original stories, so sources say the movie could become another story, according to Deadline.

The Madame Web movie will be directed by SJ Clarkson, with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing. No other cast members have been confirmed yet.

Dakota Johnson recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, which premiered on Netflix late last year. This year she will also be in two films that screened at the 2022 virtual Sundance Film Festival, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK?

Late last year, the actress shared her take on cancel culture after working with Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer, all of whom have been the subject of abuse allegations.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” Johnson said. “I had a great time working with them, I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for the people who need help and may not get it in time. I feel sad for everyone who has been harmed or hurt. It’s really sad.

“I think people can change. I want to believe in the power of the human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there is definitely a major overcorrection taking place. But I do think there is a way that the pendulum find the middle point.