Critique of “Pig” (2021) by Michael Sarnoski

Review of the film “Pig” by Michael Sarnoski, with Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin.

Night approaches, the last rays of the sun penetrate the trees and cast long shadows. A bearded man and a reddish pig make their last run of the day through the woods, searching for valuable truffles and discovering various spices.

Rob (Nicolas Cage) has been living in a small log cabin in the Oregon desert for more than 10 years, completely isolated from any civilization. He lives alone with his truffle hunting pig named Apple, his beds are next to each other. The only person he maintains regular contact with is Amir (Alex Wolff), with whom he trades the truffles he collects for staples. It is a strange idyll in which Rob lives. He is dirty, wet, dark, foggy. It is not a paradise that Rob would have willingly entered. The viewer learns in the course of the film that he had retired here after the death of his wife, in this place he is alone in his unresolved grief, he cannot even listen to the audio tape of his late wife, in which a song of his is heard.

And although this dirty and oppressive environment is found in the images, one feels the warmth that the pig radiates, its reddish fur overshadows the entire environment, Rob loves it with all his heart. The outside world no longer exists for him, everything has become empty. The pig has become the only reason to live. His love is absolute; yes, holy, because chaste. we are not in in the wicker man (1973) nor in Max Mon Amour (1986). But then violence invades the supposedly idyllic setting. Two strangers knock Rob down and kidnap the pig. Together with Amir, who becomes his driver, Rob embarks on an odyssey to the nearest city, Portland, to find his pig again.

Michael Sarnoski’s debut, a small film, cites film noir and well-known revenge thrillers. Of course, there are also parallels with John Wick. At first, you might think that Pig is actually a copy of John Wick with a pig instead of a dog. But the first impression is very misleading, because the film takes a completely different path. There is violence in some scenes, but it is controlled and in no way choreographed. However, it seems more realistic, closer and more brutal. But it’s not about violence at all. Pig it is rather an empathetic drama in which words are given more importance than blows, that is, a film in which the protagonist does self-therapy before shooting a thousand people.

Pig it also surprises on another level, because it doesn’t plow through the classic plot points, but unfolds its effect and gradually develops its depth in a different way. Here and there, sometimes very casually, we get to know the individual characters more, especially Rob, of course, who remains an unknown at first, over whom a mystical aura falls, but whose past and feelings are revealed. to the audience over the course of the film. Sometimes this seems a bit chaotic, unstructured. On the other hand, this also makes the film unpredictable and exciting.

Rob, after the disappearance of his pig, is forced for the first time in more than ten years, to go out among the people and enter the city. The camera is able to give us this lost impression of Rob while we see the streets and the facades of the buildings of the city. The images look like memories of a bygone era. The path leads to the restaurant scene. A truffled pig is worth a lot there and promises wealth and influence. Rob knows his way because he was once a chef himself, he knows the places to look. In his hasty pace she allows herself to be bloodily struck by his love, but without striking back. In his passion, he resembles a figure of Christ. The music also carries some of the scenes with a religious meaning, for example when listening to lacrimosa from Mozart. To others, however, he does not seem like a saint, but rather a clown, since no one can understand the stoic mania with which he searches for his pig.

Nicolas Cage masterfully portrays the lonely, brooding and impulsive Rob. He has already shown that he is a fabulous actor in other movies like Face to face (1997) or Mandy (2018). But he has never been seen to play so absorbed, so subtly and silently. If one were to attach any importance to the Oscars, he should rightly demand an Oscar for his performance in this film.

Now we also have to face the question of what Pig is posing for. One can, like some film critics, read this MacGuffin existentially. The pig thus represents the meaning of life, truth, beauty. All of this is not entirely wrong, but they are big, empty words that can be filled too arbitrarily. He answered with an equally great word: love.

As I explained at the beginning, the pig is everything to Rob. The absolute and uncompromising love for the pig permeates Rob’s entire being, determines his actions and pushes him to the limit of his mental and physical condition. With the pig he has lost the most important thing in his life: he has lost himself. This becomes clear once again when his old partner Edgar whispers to him, “You no longer have value. You no longer exist.” Edgar here refers to Rob’s economic value: without the truffle pig, Rob can no longer find truffles. But probably Rob understands it ontologically correctly, without being able to direct his love towards the pig, it can no longer be.

But the key scene is a brief conversation with his partner Amir. After all the setbacks, Amir asks him, “Why are you doing all this?” – “Because I want it”. Rob’s short and precise answer are the most important words in the film. Love is reason enough to suffer everything, to bear the pain, to endure the blows, not to lose hope, not to stand still until you finally find it again. Also, Rob confesses to his colleague that he didn’t need the pig for truffle hunting. He himself recognized places by the color of the trees. So his love for the animal was completely altruistic.

“Because I want it”. He “she” here is ambiguous. In addition to love Pig It also often deals with the issue of overcoming grief. [Spoiler] After Rob literally hits rock bottom, because he has to find out that his pig was killed in the kidnapping, he has to start dealing with the pain. But this does not only mean the death of the pig. There are many indications that he saw his late wife in the pig. In the film it is mentioned in passing that Rob is a Buddhist, it is possible that he believes that his wife has been reborn as a pig. Therefore, her words “Because I love her”, could also refer to his deceased wife. Consequently, only with the death of the pig can he begin to accept her death. Unlike Amir, whose mother has been in a coma for many years, but whose death he has already accepted, Rob has repressed, he has denied the death of his wife by projecting his love onto the pig. In the film, Rob has gone through the classic stages of grieving: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

Because when Rob returns to his dark and dank cabin, despondent and now completely alone, he can hear the cassette of his wife’s song for the first time. He has finally accepted the death of his wife. The pig does not have a happy ending. But the ending shows the hopeful beginning of a cure.

Verdict: if you were expecting a John Wick with Pig or a loud, flashy, out-of-the-ordinary movie like Mandyyou will be disappointed. Pig is a calm and sensitive drama about absolute love and its final loss. Instead of gunshots, words fall here; Instead of fake blood, tears of men are shed here. Pig is more than just a deconstruction of the revenge thriller, also more than a substitute film for arty-farty therapy, but shows us how strong and complete a person imbued with genuine love can be despite our lonely and isolated society.

