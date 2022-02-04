Cristhian Esquivel and his success story: from being a dancer in Gisela and giving life to Túpac Amaru to acting in biopic “Bosé” and more Miguel Bosé Movistar+ Paramamont + | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

The dance and the Spanish star Miguel Bose played a decisive role in the artistic beginnings of Christian Esquivel. In 1999, long before playing great characters such as the Aztec emperor Moctezuma in the series “Carlos, King Emperor” or Túpac Amaru in “The other liberators”, the national actor gave life to a dancer in “El Forastero”, an ambitious feature film Spanish Peruvian produced by the interpreter of “Amante bandido”. Two decades later, the paths of both artists coincide again. This time in the biopic “Bosé” from Paramont+.

Cristhian Esquivel as the Aztec emperor Moctezuma in the series “Carlos, King Emperor”. (Photo: actor’s personal archive)

“’El Forastero’ was recorded in Cusco, it was a co-production directed by the great Federico García Hurtado and produced by Miguel Bosé. When it opens in Madrid in 2000, Tania Helfgott and I are invited to the red carpet. I remember I went for a week and that week turned into 18 years. I stayed to make a career there. I left everything, curiously at that time I dedicated myself to doing choreographies, I was in the cast of the choreographer Alonso Pimentel, I danced in Gisela Valcárcel’s program ‘Gisela’ ”, recalls the national artist.

-How did you get to the Miguel Bosé series? Did your closeness with the singer influence?

Since “El Forastero” we have continued to maintain contact, I have been in meetings at his house, so it may have had an influence. And if that’s the case, then that’s great. This race has allowed me to have contact with many people whom I admire a lot. It has given me great satisfaction.

-Which character will you play in the biopic?

I will be a Colombian policeman who appears in Bosé’s adult stage, when he is in Colombia and is captured and taken to the police station for a misdemeanor. This policeman ends up talking to him a lot, giving him advice, then asking for photos and an autograph . On February 9 I have to be in Madrid because the 10 is the wardrobe test. I start recording on February 16 and don’t stop until the 27. I also have a character in the Movistar+ series “Supernormal”. I will be in both simultaneously.

The Peruvian actor will play a policeman in the biopic “Bosé”. (Photo: Alessandro Currarino)

-What role do you have in Spanish comedy?

In “Supernormal” I have a funny character, I will be a Latin priest, the counselor of Patricia Picón (Miren Ibarguren). I must admit that my life has changed drastically since I have a representative in Spain, without her I would hardly have achieved so much. For example, in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, I had to go to Madrid to record “They arrived at night”, a film that opens this March 25 in theaters in Spain. The director is Imanol Uribe, one of the greatest in Spanish cinema.

Cristhian Esquivel poses with Colombian actress Juana Acosta, star of “They arrived at night.” (Photo: actor’s personal archive)

The Peruvian actor has worked for great directors such as Almodovar (“Mujeres”), Ron Howard (“In the heart of the sea”) or Steven Sodenbergh (“Che”) and has shared scenes with renowned actors such as Robert De Niro Benicio del Toro and Chris Hemsworth.

– Is it true that you are characterized to the casting?

Totally true, because an opportunity can change your life, so you have to give everything. And now, since everything is virtual, there is more time to record with peace of mind. But I don’t always do casting. For “They arrived at night”, “Bosé” or “Supernormal” my representative was in charge of making the contact and showing the producers my work. They just liked it and called me.

-Have you recently done casting for a production?

For the Zorro series (from Disney +), and I wore everything. I called my actor friends to help me, because I feel that if I want them to see me, I have to characterize myself and show them the character. Therein lies the actor’s job. Acting is not easy, you need technique, internalize, know how to handle your impressions and feelings.

-Did you also have to go through tests for the role of Túpac Amaru in “The other liberators?

The casting director called me and when he told me that they were going to make a series in which they would tell the life of Túpac Amaru, the sky opened up for me. They gave me two days to prepare, but the minute I was already reading publications, watching videos, I saw the work that Reynaldo Arenas did in the film, I was looking for the hat, the wig. I gave everything to stay.

-I read that it was the character you dreamed of all your life.

Since I entered the world of acting, since I was a child, when I saw Fico García’s film, when I saw Reynaldo Arenas as Túpac Amaru, I was dazzled. I fulfilled my dream, things can be fulfilled, but you have to be there, prepared, for when the opportunity comes.

-Reynaldo Arenas criticized the editing work of “The Other Liberators”. He said the production threw away a lot of hard work. What do you think of his statements?

I think that all people have the opportunity to criticize about different things, but Reynaldo’s opinion was neither timely nor responsible. Two days after the chapter was broadcast, saying that the edition is wrong is lousy, it was not necessary to do it. What he said became a snowball that grew and perhaps affected the tune. All of us who were part of this project gave the best, we must know how to respect the work of our colleagues.

Is it true that scenes were cut?

I am aware of everything I have recorded, there are no cut scenes, I did not feel, I did not see that this has happened. It was not opportune that one of the most important actors, in the middle of the series premiere, came out to say that something was wrong. It seemed to me that he wanted to generate controversy and it was not necessary. In addition, in the editions scenes are usually cut by decision of the chief editor and the director. It is a whole post-production process in which we actors should not get involved.

-You share the list with Reynaldo Arenas for Best Actor at the Luces Awards. How do you receive the nomination?

Excited, happy. I was very surprised because he is my reference. I admire him. The mere fact of being nominated makes me proud, it makes me very happy. I don’t think about the result. What has to come will come.

-On May 18, when the 240th anniversary of the death of Túpac Amaru was commemorated, you once again put yourself in the shoes of the Peruvian leader during a pilgrimage in Cusco.

I was on May 18 in the square of Cusco and on November 4 in the town where Túpac Amaru was born, which is Surimana. A dramatization was made with all his entourage. It was incredible, I dressed as Túpac and about 80 people behind me. I suggested entering the square on horseback, but they didn’t want to risk it. March is Túpac Amaru’s birth date and I have been invited to participate. I’ve said yes. That month is also my son’s birthday and I have to see another project, then I return to Spain to stay.

-And have you received proposals to perform in Peru?

I’m going to be sincere with you, I have been called to do series in Peru, but I have not accepted due to lack of time and because the story did not catch me . I am very critical of myself. In Spain I refused to work on the famous series “There is no one alive here” because they wanted me to play a Latino who worked in a fish store and had a text that denigrated Latinos. Obviously I refused. I was not going to put my energy and strength into such a project. Since I started acting I have sought to make characters that fill me and add to my career. And I will continue on that path.

