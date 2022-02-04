Credit Bureau, how to correct information in your report

The Credit bureau is a private company that has the purpose of providing services on the collection, handling and delivery or sending of information related to the credit history from natural and legal personsas well as credit operations.

If you are thinking of processing a loan, you need to have your Special Credit Report, which on some occasions may have errors, which could cause you to be denied the loan. In these cases, you need to make a clarificationwe tell you how.

How to correct data in the Credit Bureau

The first thing you should know is that correcting your data in the Credit Bureau is quite simple and you can do it from home. What you must do is file a claim to modify the erroneous data in your credit history, the steps to follow are:

1. Enter the system

It is necessary that you fill in the fields that are requested as it appears in your Special Credit Report, as well as personal data such as name, RFC with homoclave and reference page of your Special Credit Report.

2. Indicate the means by which you want to receive a response

It can be through email, fax, customer service office.

3. Indicate what data you want to correct

The data that you can correct are: personal such as name, RFC or date of birth, home and/or work addresses, in this case you can select the one you want to delete. In the same way you can modify and delete some credit.

4. Indicate what changes you want to see in your Special Credit Report

In case you want to update the status of a credit, you must attach proof of payment or the document that supports your claim, or if you want to eliminate it, you must send your current official identification.

5. Confirm the data you are claiming

Finally, you must review the data you modified and if everything is correct, go to the next step.

6. Validate that your procedure is free or make your payment

It is important that you know that you are entitled to two free claims in a year, the additional ones will cost 89 pesos.

7. Claim sheet

Finally, you must receive a claim sheet where the maximum date will be for them to give you a response, you must save this information to follow up on your process.

The response time to your claim or clarification has a maximum period of 29 calendar days, while that happens, the legend “Disputed Registration” will be included in your report, which will be eliminated when the process is finished.

