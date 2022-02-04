Coldplay assures that ‘999’, by Camilo and Selena Gómez, is one of their favorite songs of the moment

Coldplay and Camilo

August was the month in which Camilo made one of his biggest dreams come true as a musician. Making a song with Selena Gómez was something she longed for, and it was on August 26 when the video clip for ‘999’, the name of the track they created together, was made public. The achievements for Camilo, on this song, did not end there, because, in addition to collaborating with the American, he managed to get the British band, Coldplay, to turn their eyes towards him and comment that the song is one of their favorites these days. The Colombian did not hesitate to share the statements of the band, and qualified the moment with the word “happiness”, in capital letters.

“About to go to the concert in Gran Canaria, in the first show with my parents present, for singing with Evaluna after having released a song that I love with Selena Gómez, and seeing that Coldplay, my favorite band, uploaded this. THE HAPPINESS”, the paisa wrote next to a photograph in which he looks like Chris Martin, vocalist of the group, made a list of five of the music titles he has been listening to at this time in which, according to the artist himself, there have been moments of ‘ups and downs’.

“Hi all. I hope everyone is doing great in the midst of all the ups and downs. Here are some of the songs that I love right now. We also heard the new Jon Hopkins album, and it’s just amazing (…) it makes you rethink what music is. I can’t find the right words. See you soon. With love, ‘C,’” Martin commented. In the list of songs, in which he put Camilo and Selena Gómez in second place, the singer added ‘Pressure Machine’ by The Killers, which he described as his favorite song of all life, by that band; Bicep’s ‘Opal’; Jay-Z’s ‘Imaginary Players’; and ‘Perra’, a song performed by J Balvin and Tokischa.

Coldplay’s publication not only moved Camilo, because, in turn, his family and friends reacted. “No no no. Can not be”, wrote his brothers-in-law, Mau and Ricky Montaner. “Oh, my God”, commented his sister, Manuela. “You deserve everything beautiful that this life can offer you”, said the Colombian YouTuber and influencer, Sofía Castro.

The video clip, until the moment of this publication, is in the 15th position of musical trends on YouTube, exceeds 10.2 million visits, and has obtained more than 700 thousand ‘likes’. The theme is one of the new bets that Selena Gómez has been making to sing in Spanish. In January of this year he premiered ‘Dance with me’, by Raw Alejandro. Around that same time, during the first month of 2021, he released, solo, ‘De una vez’.

The collaboration of Camilo and Selena Gómez generated a stir from their first announcements. Posts on Twitter and Instagram were filled with messages of expectation from members of ‘La Tribu’ and ‘Selenators’, as the followers of both artists call themselves, respectively. In turn, moments from previous months were recalled in which the Colombian, in an interview, confessed that he would love to do a song with the artist behind songs like “Kill Em With Kidness” and “Look At Her Now”.

“There is a phrase that tells you ‘be careful what you dream about because it may come true’ and one sometimes thinks ‘no, maybe that’s not going to come true’, but every time in my life it happens that it goes reducing the range of what may not become reality (…) then I’m afraid to dream because it probably won’t happen, but what do I know, to say… I would be very excited to do a song with Selena Gomez, for example . I would like (…) I would find it very cool”said in those days.

The singer, on his Instagram account, published the fragment of the conversation, and assured that he was very nostalgic to see how he had predicted what is happening to him today. “I see this and it gives me a lot of feeling (…) Thank God because he is in control of my dreams and of the times of everything (…)”, Camilo wrote that, now, he adds emotion to ‘999’ with the approval and admiration that his favorite band showed him.

