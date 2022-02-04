Coldplay and Selena Gomez to release video for “Let Somebody Go”

After the release of the album, Music of the Spheres in 2021, the British group has been working little by little on the videos of the singles with their collaborators, being with Selena Gomezthe second to leave.

After the success of the first single released with video, «My Universe» along with the famous band of K-pop, BTS, another song expected by their fans is the collaboration that the band did with the beautiful singer Selena Gomez.

the simple call “Let Somebody Go” it was a creation of the group and the singer; After having made her appearance in October 2021, along with the rest of the songs, now her video will arrive next Monday.

This February 7, the video will arrive on multiple platforms where we will see a nostalgic appearance of Coldplay and Selena.

Since the song was released, thousands of fans from both artists have commented that both the musical composition and the lyrics follow the story of Selena’s self-improvement, after the well-known story with the singer. Justin Bieber.

«Without a doubt a beautiful song»; “Their styles combine so well” and “I fill my heart with nostalgia”, were some of the comments on the song.

Now on their social networks, the Coldplay group has published a promotional photo and cover of this new video, in addition to announcing the date and times.

📺 Let Somebody Go with @Selena Gomez // Video premieres Monday 5pm GMT, 6pm CET, Noon ET, 9am PT // https://t.co/1AHa07HAD0 pic.twitter.com/QMlc6aaiIN — Coldplay (@coldplay) February 4, 2022

In the main photograph you can see the title “Let Somebody Go” and as director of the film it will be Dave Meyers in black and white while watching the expressive hug between Chris Marin and Selena.

“If it is in black and white, it is surely a jewel,” some fans commented on the publication. And it is not for less since the singer usually uses this style in equally emotional songs, for this reason her followers have linked her emotional process with songs in this style.

And now this would not be the exception. Others commented that they are excited and intrigued to see the story that these two interpreters will carry out within the clip.

The band made up of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, It is one of the most relevant groups of the early 2000s.

Now he returns with new proposals and after reaping a number of successes in recent years, they have made their next tour ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour‘ by 2022, tickets have been sold out in all countries since pre-sale.

Including the concert that will take place at the Sun Forum on the Mexico City in march and april

In addition, the official page added a behind-the-scenes photo of the emotional hug, alluding to the upcoming video premiere.

Let Somebody Go // Coldplay X @Selena Gomez // The new single // Monday 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/D7ufishDok — Coldplay (@coldplay) February 3, 2022

SLF

