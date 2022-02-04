Club León: Jesús Martínez talks about the rumors of Ariel Holan with the Chilean National Team

The pressure to qualify world from Qatar 2022began to be felt in several selections of Conmebolincluding that of the combined chili who seeks not to stay out of the party, being the name of Ariel Holan one of the leading candidates to take over.

Rumors arose from this Tuesday on the eve of the duel between chili and Bolivia, so Jesus Martinez Murguiapresident of Lion Clubtalked about it.

Prior to a religious ceremony inside La Esmeralda, the manager explained:

Nowadays you hear a lot, especially on Twitter, Ariel (Holan) is focused on what he is, especially on this process, but hey, they are rumours”.

Ariel Holan has been DT de la Fiera since 2021.



And it is that Chilean media placed Hello as one of the favorites to take the reins of the Andean team, since criticism has been the ‘order of the day’ in that country after The Red It is found as one of the selections that are at risk of being left out of the world.

In chiliHolan is well remembered after becoming champion with the Catholic University of Chile, leaving in general a pleasant taste among the followers of that country and specifically of the aforementioned team.