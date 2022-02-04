Clinical, omic and imaging data, key in the Medicine of the future

The Roche Institute Foundation, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital and the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Health Research Institute (IIS-FJD) have organized the 17th International Conference on Translational Research and Precision Medicine. Under the title ‘Precision medicine, beyond the genome‘, have addressed the biosanitary factors that influence human healthwith an approach that transcends the purely genomic, analyzing other elements beyond hereditary bases.

“The deciphering of the human genome showed that, despite the central role of genetic information, it alone could not explain the biological complexity of the organism. It is necessary to have information not only on other molecular levels such as proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, epigenomics or exposomics, but also on their interaction with environmental factors, lifestyles, demographic data, data on current and previous diseases, and other antecedents, to achieve a holistic and detailed view of the individual. This is ultimately the Personalized Precision Medicine, a new way of doing medicine that represents a paradigm shift“, has underlined Consuelo Martin of Godmanaging director of the Roche Institute Foundation.

The doctor. Angel Carracedodirector of the Galician Public Foundation for Xenomic Medicine and member of the Ciber for Rare Diseases (Ciberer), addressed the aspects related to Genomics and Medicine of the future. It is a fact that advances in Genomics are significantly modifying some aspects of clinical practice.

Makes it easy to find new therapies

In the first place, because it helps to identify genetic factors in common diseases that, although they cannot be modified, indicate what is the signaling pathway involved in the process. Processes, in many cases, well known. But, in others, it is possible to identify how certain situations are regulated homeostatically.

For Dr. Carmen Ayuso, director of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Health Research Institute, “these advances are making it possible to modify, pharmacologically or by other procedures, some processes that are poorly regulated in people who have pathological genetic variants. In this way, identifying all the components and the genetic architecture of common diseases, from research, facilitates the discovery of therapies. This allows a modification of factors that we might initially believe cannot be changed”.

On the other hand, Knowing the heritability of the different diseases helps to specify those lifestyle factors, environmental, risk, etc., which can be modified proactively, limiting their impact on the life of the individual and on their health. For example, in rare diseases and cancer, genetic factors are known to have a great impact. Thus, the identification of biomarkers allows modifying preventive or therapeutic interventions; and even hereditary diseases could be prevented in the family environment.

New opportunities for biomedical research

Another of the topics analyzed during the day was ‘Data Science and Omics’. In other words, all the knowledge and technology that underlie the analysis of demographic and health data, not just the purely genomic data.

“Currently, omics data and medical data are converging, opening up new opportunities for biomedical research. In this situation, the new Infrastructure for Personalized Medicine associated with Science and Technology (IMPaCT) of the Carlos III Health Institute is extremely timely. This project represents a unique opportunity to mobilize data that helps biomedical research in our country, including the generation of cloud (cloud) for collaborative work in biomedicine”, highlighted Dr. Alfonso ValenciaProf. ICREA and director of the Life Sciences department of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center – National Supercomputing Center.

Dr. Ayuso has stated that “not all departments of Genetics in hospitals have the same level of progress nor the same technology at its disposal, therefore, we must try to progressively harmonize it so that access to omics sciences is a reality for all Genetics services and all citizens”.

Personalized Precision Medicine, new digital health technologies and, specifically, Artificial Intelligence, are contributing to the development of Medicine, providing clinicians with information that was previously unimaginable. However, these advances pose challenges and ethical-legal implications, which needs to be addressed. Dr. pillar nicholasresearcher at the Chair of Law and the Human Genome of the Faculty of Law of the University of the Basque Country, has framed these advances in the legal context, exposing the regulatory framework, and what are the limitations and possibilities that the legislation currently marks .

Analyze the risk of getting sick

The great development experienced by Genomic Medicine is allowing the concept of predictive medicine to be broadened by making it possible to identify genetic alterations that, after epidemiological study, can indicate more or less precise predispositions to suffer from some diseases.

Thus, Dr. Marina Pollan, director of the National Epidemiology Center of the Carlos III Health Institute and Scientific Director of the Ciber of Epidemiology and Public Health (Ciberesp), in her presentation ‘Predictive Medicine. Genetic and environmental factors in Genomic Medicine ‘, she has stated that “all chronic diseases are considered, from the genetic point of view, complex”.

“That is to say -he continued-, on the one hand, the exposures to which an individual has been subjected throughout life and, on the other hand, their genetic susceptibility will contribute to their presentation. background Genetic, in most people, is determined by minimal variants in many genes that have been produced over time. The accumulation of these variants is the reason why some people, faced with a specific environmental exposure, are more susceptible to developing a disease than others. The goal of large cohorts, like the one we are going to start in the IMPaCT program, is to be able to make risk prediction models.”

In this sense, “a very clear example would be the impact that environmental factors -such as chemical contaminants, substances found in tobacco smoke or asbestos in some construction materials- can have in favoring the appearance of new mutations, which condition the development of oncological processes, such as lung cancer or mesothelioma. The same could be commented on the ultraviolet radiation on the skin and its influence on the development of epitheliomas or melanomas”, recalled Dr. Ayuso.

Genetic factors and lifestyles

As an example of what was addressed during the conference, obesity was discussed, a complex pathology that is a true epidemic in the current population, particularly among Westerners. In the presentation ‘Predictive medicine and obesity’, Dr. Clotilde Vazquezhead of the Department of Endocrinology and Nutrition at Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, has put into context the genetic factors and lifestyles that influence its development and the different role they play in the appearance of this disease.

For example, he pointed out that two types of obesity must be distinguished. The first, which covers a small number of cases, is the one that children develop from the early stages of their lives and ends in severe obesity. According to Dr. Ayuso, “this group of children have genetic mutations of high penetrancewhich predisposes them to have this pathology, and, therefore, in an environmental or behavioral way, little intervention can be done”.

The second is the one that the vast majority of people suffering from obesity in the world have: common or polygenic obesity. Although it starts in early stages, but not as early as the other, nor does it progress as quickly. In this case, the role of genetics is also relevant, but much less than in the previous case; there is a balance of factors here, some genetic, but the vast majority behavioral or environmental.

The genetic factors that favor it, he has indicated, are many different genes. Each of which carries a small risk. But it is necessary that environmental lifestyle factors also act, fundamentally related to diet or exercise.