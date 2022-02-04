Chris Hemsworth could star in Gladiator 2

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), could be Russell Crowe’s son in Gladiator 2.

Chris Hemsworth will always be remembered for playing Thor at Marvel Studios Cinematic Universebut he also has other memorable roles like tyler rake in Extraction, Agent H in Men In Black: International or Billy Lee in Bad Times at the El Royale. Now he is looking for new projects and could do Gladiators 2the continuation of the success of the year 2000.

The first installment directed by Ridley Scott It was a great commercial success since it obtained 460 million dollars worldwide, it also won 5 Oscars out of the seven for which it was nominated. The problem with making a sequel is that the main characters maximus (Russell Crowe) and Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) die at the end. However, they have always tried to do Gladiators 2 And it seems that the project is finally starting to get going.

now while Chris Hemsworth has been in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunderthe actor Russell Crowe He approached the set of filming to be able to speak with the star of Marvel Studios. The two have discussed the possibility of working together on Gladiators 2as the 2 actors have spent some time sharing script ideas.

The curious thing is that the son of maximus He also dies in the first installment, so they will have to create an interesting story to fit all the pieces.

The actor has many projects underway.

Chris Hemsworth has signed on to star in the film furious beside Anya Taylor-Joy this story will be a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. He will also do a biopic of the fighter hulk hogan, for this he has taken his physical preparation to the extreme and has never been so strong before. Finally, he will also make a sequel to extractionthe success of Netflix Directed by Joe Russo, responsible for Marvel Studios movies like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

