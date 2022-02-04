Chris Evans shows his best look for ‘The Gray Spy’, the most expensive movie on Netflix

Yesterday Netflix showed us a compilation video of its upcoming film releases for 2022, which includes ‘The Gray Spy’, the platform’s most expensive film to date, now one of its cast actors, Chris Evans, He has offered us through his Twitter more details of the appearance of his character.

Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, an old friend of CIA mercenary Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), whose mission is to track him down. In the photo that the star publishes, the first thing that draws attention is Hansen’s mustache and his injuries on his face, including a scar across the bridge of his nose that suggests a possible direct punch to the face. Considering that in the Netflix clip we see the star calling Gentry from a control room, this could indicate that there will be a direct physical confrontation between the two at some point in the plot.

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, together again

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo are in charge of translating Mark Greaney’s action bestseller of the same name to the screen. The cast is completed by Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Michael Gandolfini and Regé-Jean Page.

Therefore, Evans meets Armas again, with whom he already worked on ‘Daggers in the Back’. In addition, they will face each other again in ‘Ghosted’, an adventure comedy produced by Apple Studios and Skydance. On the other hand, he also repeats with the Russos, who have directed him four times in the Marvel movies of the ‘Captain America’ and ‘Avengers’ saga.