Chris Evans shared the first memory of The Gray Man, the most expensive movie on Netflix

This year Chris Evans will premiere The Gray Man, the most expensive movie on Netflix and in which he will share the screen with Ryan Gosling. Check out her first picture during the shoot!

After the success he had with Marvel, Chris Evans He became one of Hollywood’s favorite actors. Although he has an extensive career to his credit, the truth is that his interpretation of Captain America has led him to cross borders, reaping thousands of fans around the world. So much so that each production in which he participates ends up becoming a rage and a long-awaited project for those who have always followed him.

It is for that same reason that Netflix did not hesitate to look for Chris Evans to make one of the most ambitious films in its history. The Gray Man is the name of this film in which the actor will star alongside Ryan Gosling. The story follows two CIA agents who must hunt each other down as one becomes an assassin and the other is forced to hunt him down. Although, the truth is that as the film progresses, it will be truly known who the bad guy is.

This film was confirmed in July 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic it was delayed more than expected and will only hit the platform this year. The tape, with a budget of more than 200 million dollars, became, in addition to one of the most anticipated by fans, one of the most expensive in the history of the streaming giant. It is that, beyond having the presence of personalities like Evans and Gosling, it also has a stellar cast headed by Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas.

However, it is noteworthy that despite the cast of the cast and barely a shred of the plot, The Gray Man remains an uncertainty for fans. Well, as if it were a Marvel job, the Russo brothers (directors of avengers endgame) managed to keep nothing about it from leaking. But, after so much waiting, it was yesterday when Netflix published the first glimpse of what is to come. And now, to continue to give his followers anxiety, Evans set out to give a preview of his character.

“Memories”, Chris wrote on Twitter to accompany a photograph of him dressed as Lloyd Hansen, the character he will play. In it, the actor is seen wearing a green shirt, which looks like part of a uniform and with his face all hurt. Apparently, the blows he has are only fictitious, but without a doubt they have come to show his faithful that his new feature film will be full of action and, in part, will be hurt.

Exactly when this film will arrive in the Netflix catalog is still unknown, but it will most likely be released between March and April. It is that, during these months is when the company publishes its strongest and most important projects. However, it should be noted that The Gray Man It is not the only film that fans are waiting for, but during those same months the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, which has already been confirmed to be this year.