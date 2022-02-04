Chris Evans confesses to being attracted to Camila Cabello and she rejects him

Chris Evans is one of the most desired men in the world and being declared the actor who played Captain America is the dream of many people.

However, singer Camila Cabello is not among that group of people. Evans confessed that he liked her in public and she has replied that she is not interested.

The actor opened up during an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show. Speaking of the community of Hollywood stars who live in Los Angeles, he confessed that there is only one famous woman he would ask out on a date and that is Camila Cabello.

Something that caused some stir in the networks and people were quite divided. There were those who thought that they would make a very good couple and others did not like the age difference since they are 15 years apart.

Every once in a while some journalist would bring up the subject again to Evans and he continued to think the same “I would have a date with Camila Cabello”, he said on more than one occasion.

Two years have passed from those statements and they were forgotten by many people, since the singer had a stable partner and they believed that she was referring to a “platonic love” and impossible.

Camila never spoke about it and many journalists, out of respect, did not ask her. Until everything has been resolved in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

In a relaxed conversation like those that characterize the program, the presenter brought up the subject with a certain grace and the singer replied that “he is a very handsome guy and I admire him.”

“But he’s not my type of man,” he added, thus breaking the illusion of many fans who had been thinking for a long time that love between the two would be possible.

But some followers of Cabello never stop speculating about the singer’s love life. They assume that this answer has been given because she could have returned with Shawn Mendes, a rumor that has been circulating on the net for some time.