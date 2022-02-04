Chris Evans confesses that Camila Cabello is his crush and she hits him!

Although Chris Evans is one of the most beloved and handsome Hollywood actors, as well as talented and charismatic, there is one famous woman who is not attracted to him.

And it is that a long time ago, the handsome actor confessed to Jimmy Fallon on his show, that his famous ‘crush’ was Camila Cabello and that without hesitation, he could ask her out one day, “Camila Cabello, absolutely, if I could have a I would have a date with her with great pleasure”, were his words.

This time, the Cuban-Mexican singer responded to Chris Evans in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres and to the surprise of all the actor's fans, he hit it!











“He is a very handsome guy, I admire him, but he is not my type,” were his words to clarify that he would not have a date with him.

Recall that Camila broke off her relationship with Canadian singer Shawn Mendes a few weeks ago, while Chris Evans has recently been associated with Lily James, Selena Gomez and Alba Baptista.











It is worth mentioning that the star of "Marvel" who won the admiration of many with his role as "Captain America" ​​is 40 years old, while the former member of Fifth Harmony is only 24.











