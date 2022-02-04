Chris Evans and Ana de Armas share the first look at ‘The Gray Man’ with a mustache included

Netflix has entered February stomping with a video where it advances the first glimpses of many of its long-awaited projects such as ‘Enola Holmes 2’, ‘Daggers in the back 2’ or ‘The Gray Man‘, which they already translate as ‘The gray spy’.

The tape, a stratospheric investment directed by the russo brothers (‘Avengers: Endgame’) has a dizzying cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris EvansAna de Armas or Regé-Jean Page. You can watch the full video above.





Chris Evans with his look in ‘The Gray Man’ | Instagram

The Cuban-Spanish actress and Captain America repeat together in a project and both have shared this little first look. In it we see Anne of Arms along with one of the phenomena of the last year, the Duke of ‘Bridgerton’ Regé-Jean Page.

In addition, Chris has proudly worn the mustache look of his character, Lloyd. And his brother Scott Evans has taken the opportunity to finally publish a TikTok where he gives her one of his traditional scares while he is dressed.

Synopsis for ‘The Gray Man’

The Gray Man follows the story of a former CIA agent, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) who is now a hit man known as the Gray Man. Gentry sets out to end the life of a former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hanson, played by Chris Evans and who is trying to hunt down Gentry.

Regé-Jean Page repeats with the Russos

The actor of the moment is not stopping, and it seems that his work in ‘The Gray Man’ has paid off. And it is that Regé is also preparing another tape with Netflix and the Russo brothers about a great robbery of which many details are not yet known.

From AGBO, the company run by the Russo brothers, producer Mike Larocca expressed his excitement about this new project: “AGBO was originally created to allow us to collaborate with artists that we greatly admire and respect. We are very happy to be able to continue fulfilling that oath by supporting this new movie from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page.

