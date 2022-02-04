Chivas is run by the owner’s friend, they are a carnival: Luis García

Midtime Editorial

How good is it for José Juan Macías to return to Mexico? The Mexican striker who barely played 221 minutes in eight months with Getafe, whose contract was terminated and now return to Guadalajara -who owns his letter- to seek to recover what he exhibited at some point as a striker, but arrives at some Chivas that are “a carnival”according to Luis García Postigo.

On his YouTube channel, the TV Azteca analyst stated that Macías’ foolishness to emigrate at a low point in his career ended up costing him Because not only did his level disappoint, he also did not choose the right option as a club in Spain. To top it off, according to the Doctor, arrives in chivaswho, although they do not have much talent, will find an institution of “friendships”.

“For natural reasons, both due to the demands of the League and not leaving at his best moment and Getafe needing to leave the area of ​​concern, to the extent that Michel left, it was finally decided to end the player’s decision. Not that it was predictable, but a lot of factors came together.. Macías did not emigrate at the best moment of his career, he went to a team that fights hell and in which opportunities are scarce, “said Doctor García.

“A very important decision is coming and it is what follows. Guadalajara needs it because it is a team that has nothing left over, that team is a carnival because the owner’s friend directs it, they are a lot of words and executive issues, without solid projects. For Macías it is a good refuge because Chivas does not have too many scorers and he is a player with skills and a fantastic age to get his batteries back thinking of another possible exit.

‘If Macías is wrong again, his career is over’

The enormous expectations generated by JJ Macías as a Mexican striker they collapsed in a matter of months. With Chivas it was already going down, he refused to be in the Olympic Games and with Getafe he only warmed up the bench, for that reason this second chance what does soccer give him will be the breaking point to know if it recovers or goes to oblivion.

“It is very important that Macías has good advisers because if your adviser is confused, prostituted, corrupted, you end up screwing up. And those advisors are the friends, the leaders, the parents, those who appear in times of emergency,” said the former striker.

“Yes Macias makes a reflection knows that it was not a good idea to go to Getafe and now comes a second great decision because making a mistake again in the team you are going to go to can cost you the race or go down a couple of steps that you never go up again, especially since he seems to be a player with important conditions.

