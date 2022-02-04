Children of Megan Fox interrupt her live interview: VIDEO

The actress Megan fox had a funny moment while promoting his new movie ‘Till Death’ in a live interview from his home, when suddenly his children appeared on camera and laughed from the interviewers.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the famous actress, Megan fox was presenting a live interview from his house, which was interrupted by their children.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker