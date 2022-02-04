Children of Megan Fox interrupt her live interview: VIDEO

The actress Megan fox had a funny moment while promoting his new movie ‘Till Death’ in a live interview from his home, when suddenly his children appeared on camera and laughed from the interviewers.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the famous actress, Megan fox was presenting a live interview from his house, which was interrupted by their children.

During the interview, Megan was promoting her new film “Till Death” when suddenly two of her three children came out in the interview which caused a lot of laughter between the interviewers and Fox.

In the interview, Megan Fox just smiled and laughed as her children, Bodhi, Journey and Noah, walked past the camera trying not to be seen.

“We saw one of your children running from behind, first of all, where are they? We see a lot of pillows and clothes,” said one of the interviewers.

“And we saw one of your little ones, trying to be sneaky, thinking he was off camera,” driver Samantha Guthrie told Fox, who laughed and covered her face.

“yeah and there’s another one coming right now” Megan said and just laughed actress.

“They slept on the couch last night while watching a movie,” added the actress.

Near the end of the interview, Fox laughs again when one of her children enters the room and crawls after her. “There are three of them” said the actress with a smile.

