Characters that Anne Hathaway could be in the MCU!

Rumor has it that Anne Hathaway could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but which character could she play?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and therefore so is the list of actors and actresses who join future projects, and according to information from the portal Giant Freakin Robot, the star Anne Hathaway is in talks to play a major role in this superhero world.

Hathaway She is no stranger to superheroes since in the past she participated as cat woman in The Dark Knight Rises from Christopher Nolan. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been confirmed which character he might be competing for when it comes to the MCU, that’s why in out of focus We listed some roles that would definitely be perfect for her.

Susan Storm

Since Disney acquired Fox the rumor about a possible restart of the The Fantastic Four gained more strength, and definitely Marvel will feature an all-star cast to excite their fans, so adding to Anne Hathaway In the role of Susan Storm would be an excellent option.

The Dr Susanalso known as the Invisible Woman, She was a college student before she was exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation, this when her boyfriend the Dr Reed Richards took her to space with her younger brother Johnny Storm and the pilot Ben Grimm.As a consequence, together they became the Fantastic four, a team of adventurers who explored space, time and saved the world from threats.

Susan Storm has already been performed by Rebecca Staab in the movie 1994:Fantastic Fourand also for Jessica Alba in the movie 2005: Fantastic Fourand its sequel 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Jessica Jones

Definitely Kristen Ritter She is the perfect actress for this character as she demonstrated in the series she starred in for Netflixand after the appearance of charlie cox Y Vincent D’Onofrio at Marvel Cinematic Universewhere they gave life respectively to Daredevil Y Kingpin, fans have called for the return of the aforementioned actress as Jessica Jones.

But if Marvel want to introduce this character to your universe with a new actress, probably the best option would be Anne Hathaway, because in addition to having an acting range similar to that of Kristen Ritter With the ability to deliver powerful contained moments, throughout her filmography the actress has also shown great charisma, an aspect that is always necessary for the comic overtones of comedy films. Marvel.

Jean Gray

One of the great characters X Men that will surely have an appearance in the universe of Marvel will be Jean Grey, not only because she is one of the most famous mutants, but because her power is so great that she could undoubtedly star in great movies, and her story has the potential to be a whole saga.

Although many await the return of Famke Janssen, who gave life to the character in the trilogy of Brian Singer, It is unlikely that marvel qI would like to use exactly the same artists from the saga of Fox for its cinematographic universe (we already saw it with Evan Peters in WandaVision). So that Anne Hathaway would be a great candidate to inherit the mantle of the dark phoenix, as she has the style, talent and youth to commit to the long stories of Marvel.

Spider-Woman

In a recent interview with People, Tom Holland revealed that he would like to see more diversity in the stories of spider-manso maybe it would be good to see characters like Miles Morales Y Spider-Woman on the big screen.

Yes Marvel wants to listen to his words and make a project focused on the female version of the spider hero, probably one of the best actresses for the role is Anne Hathawaybecause in addition to already having experience filming action scenes – this thanks to his role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises-, the 39-year-old histrionics could give us a mature version of the character, which could serve as a kind of tutor for the spider-man from Tom Holland.

Jackpot

Jackpot is a superheroine with super strength, agility, reflexes, and speed who has been linked to spider-man from 2007. The character first appeared in a comic after the events of brandnewday, when Mephisto dissolve the marriage of peter parker Y mary jane, so at first many fans thought that it was an alternate version of the romantic interest of Spidey.

Actually, the name has been carried by two people: Sarah Ehret, a scientist indifferent to superheroic chores, and Alan Jobson, a girl who really wanted to become a superhero. His stories in the comics have always involved secret organizations., and that spider-man he doesn’t usually trust her because he doesn’t know who she really is.

This is a little known character that could have a lot of potential within the stories of the MCU, especially now that variants and multiversal stories are the order of the day, it wouldn’t be unusual to see her get involved with the version of the spider-man from Andrew Garfield.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?