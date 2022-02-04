characteristics, price and everything there is to know about them

Microsoft announced three devices for Mexico, all of them focused on the productivity segment and specifically on what has to do with video calls. These are headphones, speaker and webcam whose official names are ‘Microsoft Modern USB Headset’, ‘Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker’ and ‘Microsoft Modern Webcam’. Yes, Microsoft has not broken his head to name them.


All devices will be available in Mexico from March 1 and the suggested prices are as follows:

  • Headphones – 1,099 pesos
  • Web camera – 1,400 pesos
  • Speaker – 2,100 pesos

There will be two types of distribution, one aimed at companies that includes more than a dozen companies, and the second that will be through retailers for final consumer. The stores that will have the devices are Walmart, Office Depot, Liverpool, Costco and Amazon.

Technical characteristics of hearing aids

Let’s talk specs. The headset with flip-up microphone has a USB-A port to connect to a PC, and it has a command center that has buttons for volume up and down, answering calls, muting the microphone and even direct access to Microsoft Teams. Microsoft confirmed that a version of the headphones that will be wireless will also arrive in March, but the connection will be made with the help of a dongle.

Microsoft is particularly proud of the weight of the headphones: at just 142 grams I’ve found the headphones to be very comfortable to wear for their light weight, though honestly the construction of the headset It has thrown me doubts about its durability. The list of specifications is as follows:

MICROSOFT MODERN USN HEADSET

DIMENSIONS

Height: 17.3cm
Width: 6cm
Length: 17.6cm

COLOR

Black

WEIGHT

142 grams

RESPONSE FREQUENCY

Microphone: 100Hz-10KHz
Speaker: 100Hz-20KHz

NOISE CANCELLATION

noise reduction microphone

SPEAKER

28mm moving coil speaker driver

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL OUTPUT

Up to 91dB

CABLE LENGTH

1.5m

AUDIO CABLE LENGTH

0.75m

TICKETS

USB-A connection

COMPATIBILITY

Windows 11/10 | Windows8/8.1
Mac OS 11.0/10.15

AUDIO CODEC

PCM

CERTIFICATION FOR MICROSOFT TEAMS

Microsoft Teams/Hang up/Mute LED Indicator

BUTTONS/CONTROLS

Microsoft Teams button, Hang up, Mute and volume up/down

Technical characteristics of the webcam

Microsoft’s camera has a physical tab that you slide over to cover the lens if that’s what you prefer. The 1080 resolution at 30 frames per second is compatible with HDR and its viewing angle is 78 degrees. As with the headphones, the camera is also detected by Windows as soon as it is connected, and the Windows Accessory Center is then opened to access the settings.

There, the program allows you to change settings such as saturation, contrast, white balance, and of course activate or deactivate HDR. can also be activated True Look, a function to add retouch. All technical characteristics are as follows:

MICROSOFT MODERN WEBCAM

DIMENSIONS

-Height: 5.03 cm
-Width: 3.6cm
-Length: 7.4cm

VIDEO

-Video output up to 1080p at 30fps
-HDR
-Auto exposure
-Automatic white balance
-Automatic anti-flicker
-Wide field of vision of 78º

USB CABLE LENGTH

1.5m

TICKETS

USB-A connector

SENSORS

-1920×1080, 30fps
-Pixel size: 1.4um x 1.4um

COMPATIBILITY

-Windows 11/10 | Windows 8.1/8
-Mac OS 11.0/10.15

AUDIO CODEC

PCM sampling, 16bit, 16KHz

BUTTONS/CONTROLS

Built-in privacy shutter to turn video streaming on-off

Speaker technical characteristics

Microsoft’s new speaker has the earphone buttons, but in a slightly different layout. The speaker is small enough to fit comfortably in a roomy pocket, but Microsoft made it very clear in the presentation that the focus is not on a powerful device, but one for video calls or occasional music listening.

The technical characteristics are the following:

MICROSOFT MODERN USB-C SPEAKER

EXTERIOR

-Matte black
-Materials: Fabric + Silicon

DIMENSIONS

-Height: 13.8cm
– Width: 7cm
-Length: 2.9cm

WEIGHT

191g

RESPONSE FREQUENCIES

-200Hz –20kHz for music playback
-300Hz-10KHz for conference calls

MICROPHONE

Includes two omnidirectional microphones

SPEAKER

5 cm full range driver

SOUND PRESSURE OUTPUT

Up to 83 dB SPL (1 kHz at 0.5 m via cable connector with power on)

CABLE LENGTH

68cm

TICKETS

USB-C® connector

COMPATIBILITY

-Windows 11/10| Windows 8/8.1
-Mac OSX 10.15| Mac OS 11.0

CERTIFICATION WITH MICROSOFT TEAMS

Conference room specifications up to 1.5m

BUTTONS/CONTROLS

Microsoft Teams button, mute button, volume up and down buttons, and hang up button.
