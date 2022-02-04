characteristics, price and everything there is to know about them
Microsoft announced three devices for Mexico, all of them focused on the productivity segment and specifically on what has to do with video calls. These are headphones, speaker and webcam whose official names are ‘Microsoft Modern USB Headset’, ‘Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker’ and ‘Microsoft Modern Webcam’. Yes, Microsoft has not broken his head to name them.
All devices will be available in Mexico from March 1 and the suggested prices are as follows:
- Headphones – 1,099 pesos
- Web camera – 1,400 pesos
- Speaker – 2,100 pesos
There will be two types of distribution, one aimed at companies that includes more than a dozen companies, and the second that will be through retailers for final consumer. The stores that will have the devices are Walmart, Office Depot, Liverpool, Costco and Amazon.
Technical characteristics of hearing aids
Let’s talk specs. The headset with flip-up microphone has a USB-A port to connect to a PC, and it has a command center that has buttons for volume up and down, answering calls, muting the microphone and even direct access to Microsoft Teams. Microsoft confirmed that a version of the headphones that will be wireless will also arrive in March, but the connection will be made with the help of a dongle.
Microsoft is particularly proud of the weight of the headphones: at just 142 grams I’ve found the headphones to be very comfortable to wear for their light weight, though honestly the construction of the headset It has thrown me doubts about its durability. The list of specifications is as follows:
|
MICROSOFT MODERN USN HEADSET
|
DIMENSIONS
|
Height: 17.3cm
|
COLOR
|
Black
|
WEIGHT
|
142 grams
|
RESPONSE FREQUENCY
|
Microphone: 100Hz-10KHz
|
NOISE CANCELLATION
|
noise reduction microphone
|
SPEAKER
|
28mm moving coil speaker driver
|
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL OUTPUT
|
Up to 91dB
|
CABLE LENGTH
|
1.5m
|
AUDIO CABLE LENGTH
|
0.75m
|
TICKETS
|
USB-A connection
|
COMPATIBILITY
|
Windows 11/10 | Windows8/8.1
|
AUDIO CODEC
|
PCM
|
CERTIFICATION FOR MICROSOFT TEAMS
|
Microsoft Teams/Hang up/Mute LED Indicator
|
BUTTONS/CONTROLS
|
Microsoft Teams button, Hang up, Mute and volume up/down
Technical characteristics of the webcam
Microsoft’s camera has a physical tab that you slide over to cover the lens if that’s what you prefer. The 1080 resolution at 30 frames per second is compatible with HDR and its viewing angle is 78 degrees. As with the headphones, the camera is also detected by Windows as soon as it is connected, and the Windows Accessory Center is then opened to access the settings.
There, the program allows you to change settings such as saturation, contrast, white balance, and of course activate or deactivate HDR. can also be activated True Look, a function to add retouch. All technical characteristics are as follows:
|
MICROSOFT MODERN WEBCAM
|
DIMENSIONS
|
-Height: 5.03 cm
|
VIDEO
|
-Video output up to 1080p at 30fps
|
USB CABLE LENGTH
|
1.5m
|
TICKETS
|
USB-A connector
|
SENSORS
|
-1920×1080, 30fps
|
COMPATIBILITY
|
-Windows 11/10 | Windows 8.1/8
|
AUDIO CODEC
|
PCM sampling, 16bit, 16KHz
|
BUTTONS/CONTROLS
|
Built-in privacy shutter to turn video streaming on-off
Speaker technical characteristics
Microsoft’s new speaker has the earphone buttons, but in a slightly different layout. The speaker is small enough to fit comfortably in a roomy pocket, but Microsoft made it very clear in the presentation that the focus is not on a powerful device, but one for video calls or occasional music listening.
The technical characteristics are the following:
|
MICROSOFT MODERN USB-C SPEAKER
|
EXTERIOR
|
-Matte black
|
DIMENSIONS
|
-Height: 13.8cm
|
WEIGHT
|
191g
|
RESPONSE FREQUENCIES
|
-200Hz –20kHz for music playback
|
MICROPHONE
|
Includes two omnidirectional microphones
|
SPEAKER
|
5 cm full range driver
|
SOUND PRESSURE OUTPUT
|
Up to 83 dB SPL (1 kHz at 0.5 m via cable connector with power on)
|
CABLE LENGTH
|
68cm
|
TICKETS
|
USB-C® connector
|
COMPATIBILITY
|
-Windows 11/10| Windows 8/8.1
|
CERTIFICATION WITH MICROSOFT TEAMS
|
Conference room specifications up to 1.5m
|
BUTTONS/CONTROLS
|
Microsoft Teams button, mute button, volume up and down buttons, and hang up button.