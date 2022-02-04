characteristics, price and everything there is to know about them

Microsoft announced three devices for Mexico, all of them focused on the productivity segment and specifically on what has to do with video calls. These are headphones, speaker and webcam whose official names are ‘Microsoft Modern USB Headset’, ‘Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker’ and ‘Microsoft Modern Webcam’. Yes, Microsoft has not broken his head to name them.





All devices will be available in Mexico from March 1 and the suggested prices are as follows:

Headphones – 1,099 pesos

Web camera – 1,400 pesos

Speaker – 2,100 pesos

There will be two types of distribution, one aimed at companies that includes more than a dozen companies, and the second that will be through retailers for final consumer. The stores that will have the devices are Walmart, Office Depot, Liverpool, Costco and Amazon.

Technical characteristics of hearing aids

Let’s talk specs. The headset with flip-up microphone has a USB-A port to connect to a PC, and it has a command center that has buttons for volume up and down, answering calls, muting the microphone and even direct access to Microsoft Teams. Microsoft confirmed that a version of the headphones that will be wireless will also arrive in March, but the connection will be made with the help of a dongle.

Microsoft is particularly proud of the weight of the headphones: at just 142 grams I’ve found the headphones to be very comfortable to wear for their light weight, though honestly the construction of the headset It has thrown me doubts about its durability. The list of specifications is as follows:

MICROSOFT MODERN USN HEADSET DIMENSIONS Height: 17.3cm

Width: 6cm

Length: 17.6cm COLOR Black WEIGHT 142 grams RESPONSE FREQUENCY Microphone: 100Hz-10KHz

Speaker: 100Hz-20KHz NOISE CANCELLATION noise reduction microphone SPEAKER 28mm moving coil speaker driver SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL OUTPUT Up to 91dB CABLE LENGTH 1.5m AUDIO CABLE LENGTH 0.75m TICKETS USB-A connection COMPATIBILITY Windows 11/10 | Windows8/8.1

Mac OS 11.0/10.15 AUDIO CODEC PCM CERTIFICATION FOR MICROSOFT TEAMS Microsoft Teams/Hang up/Mute LED Indicator BUTTONS/CONTROLS Microsoft Teams button, Hang up, Mute and volume up/down

Technical characteristics of the webcam

Microsoft’s camera has a physical tab that you slide over to cover the lens if that’s what you prefer. The 1080 resolution at 30 frames per second is compatible with HDR and its viewing angle is 78 degrees. As with the headphones, the camera is also detected by Windows as soon as it is connected, and the Windows Accessory Center is then opened to access the settings.

There, the program allows you to change settings such as saturation, contrast, white balance, and of course activate or deactivate HDR. can also be activated True Look, a function to add retouch. All technical characteristics are as follows:

MICROSOFT MODERN WEBCAM DIMENSIONS -Height: 5.03 cm

-Width: 3.6cm

-Length: 7.4cm VIDEO -Video output up to 1080p at 30fps

-HDR

-Auto exposure

-Automatic white balance

-Automatic anti-flicker

-Wide field of vision of 78º USB CABLE LENGTH 1.5m TICKETS USB-A connector SENSORS -1920×1080, 30fps

-Pixel size: 1.4um x 1.4um COMPATIBILITY -Windows 11/10 | Windows 8.1/8

-Mac OS 11.0/10.15 AUDIO CODEC PCM sampling, 16bit, 16KHz BUTTONS/CONTROLS Built-in privacy shutter to turn video streaming on-off

Speaker technical characteristics

Microsoft’s new speaker has the earphone buttons, but in a slightly different layout. The speaker is small enough to fit comfortably in a roomy pocket, but Microsoft made it very clear in the presentation that the focus is not on a powerful device, but one for video calls or occasional music listening.

The technical characteristics are the following: