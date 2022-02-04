Channing Tatum can’t watch Marvel movies after Gambit spin-off cancellation: “I was very traumatized”

Some actors and filmmakers take certain projects very personally, especially when they’re huge fans of the characters they’re dealing with. In the case of channing tatumthe cancellation of the film Gambit The one he worked on for years affected him so much that he says he ended up “traumatized” and can no longer enjoy Marvel movies as much.





an eternal project

The X-Men and its long list of movies formed one of the key franchises when it comes to talking about superheroes in the movies during the last two decades. From Fox they wanted to continue expanding the corral with new spin-offs in addition to the main saga and the Wolverine movies with Hugh Jackman, so possible projects starring other mutants soon began to emerge.

For one of these spin-offs it seemed like they had the perfect hero: Gambit, a charismatic mutant with a huge fan base behind him. The one chosen to embody him on the big screen was channing tatumwho would also direct the film.

Tatum and Reid Carolin, his producing partner, had been preparing to work on the possible Gambit movie for Fox for several years in eternal production limbo. However, when finally Disney bought the studio in 2019, the project was one of the titles that went through the guillotine along with the rest of the X-Men movies that could be in development.

goodbye to the bayou

The cancellation of the project made Tatum feel very bad, who confesses that it collapsed and that since then has not been able to enjoy the Marvel movies as much.

“Once ‘Gambit’ left, I was very traumatized. I shut down the Marvel machine, I haven’t been able to see any of the movies since then,” the actor explained to Variety. “I loved that character so much. It’s too sad, it was like losing a friend because he was ready to play him.”



Tatum and Reid also admitted that the studio didn’t want them as directors because they had no experience. However, both defend their script to the death, which they say would have had a similar tone to the first ‘Deadpool’ as it was an R-rated comedy.

“We wanted to do a romantic comedy with superheroes. The idea is that the only thing harder than saving is making a relationship work,” said Carolin.

Although the little wound is still quite open for Tatum, the actor and now co-director of ‘Dog’ has also admitted that he still wants to play Gambit in a movie if the opportunity comes his way.